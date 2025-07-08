iifl-logo
Originally incorporated by Kalyan Neogi and Prabir Kumar Sarkar as Interra Exim Pvt Ltd in Jul.91, BMB Music and Magnetics was acquired by K C Bokadia and was converted into a public limited company in Mar.95. The Company is engaged in the business of Producing Films and Movies and Composition of Music and other related work.Prior to this, the company was engaged in trading activities till Dec.94. It was trading in various cloth items such as suitings, shirtings, dress materials, etc. The company acquired music rights for certain films for an amount aggregating to Rs 2 cr in Mar.95. In consideration of this, equity shares of the company have been issued at par.The company came out with a public issue of 26,18,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at a premium of Rs 25 per share aggregating Rs 916.44 lac, in Dec.95, to part-finance its diversification project.During the year 1998-99, the company completed one Bhojpuri Film (earlier named as KABTAK CHUP RAHEIN), which had immense scope in media and entertainment business.

