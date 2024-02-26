BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.05
-0.23
-0.22
-0.19
Depreciation
0
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
Tax paid
0
0
0.02
0.03
Working capital
0.03
0.08
0.89
0.29
Other operating items
Operating
-0.03
-0.2
0.64
0.08
Capital expenditure
-0.04
-0.04
-0.02
-0.03
Free cash flow
-0.07
-0.24
0.61
0.05
Equity raised
-6.9
-6.42
-6.01
-5.7
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-6.97
-6.66
-5.4
-5.64
No Record Found
