BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.58
(4.88%)
Feb 26, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.05

-0.23

-0.22

-0.19

Depreciation

0

-0.04

-0.04

-0.04

Tax paid

0

0

0.02

0.03

Working capital

0.03

0.08

0.89

0.29

Other operating items

Operating

-0.03

-0.2

0.64

0.08

Capital expenditure

-0.04

-0.04

-0.02

-0.03

Free cash flow

-0.07

-0.24

0.61

0.05

Equity raised

-6.9

-6.42

-6.01

-5.7

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-6.97

-6.66

-5.4

-5.64

