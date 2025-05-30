Board Meeting 30 May 2025 27 May 2025

BMB Music & Magnetics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2025 and any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :31.05.2025)

Board Meeting 5 Apr 2025 5 Apr 2025

Resignation of Ms. Prerna Sharma (Membership No. - A72600), Company Secretary of the Company from the post of Company Secretary and resignation of Mr. Azagan Thamizmane Vadaseri Alagappa (DIN: 01712306) Director of the Company from the post of Director.

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2025 8 Feb 2025

BMB MUSIC & MAGNETICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended December 31st 2024 and any other matter with the permission of Chair. Please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Friday, 14th February, 2025, at the registered office of the Company, has inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. Approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 31st December, 2024. 2. And other matter as specified therein. The meeting commenced at 2: 30 p.m. and concluded at 03:35 p.m (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2025)

Board Meeting 23 Dec 2024 16 Dec 2024

Inter alia, to consider and approve:- 1. To consider, approve and agree to assign and execute the MOU/ Agreement for assignment of all copyrights and intellectual property rights in respect of each and all of the songs, Dialogues, Sound Recordings etc. of the 10 films with Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd. (Shemaroo) 2. Any other matter with the permission of Chair. The Outcome of Board Meeting held on Monday i.e. 23rd December 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/12/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

BMB MUSIC & MAGNETICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve BMB Music and Magnetics Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone un - audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Result for the Quater ended September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Aug 2024 19 Aug 2024

BMB MUSIC & MAGNETICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 33rd Annual General Meetingapprove draft Notice of the 33rd AGM approve the Draft Board Report for FY 23-24 to take a note of the Secretarial Audit Report for FY 23-24 and any other matter with the permission the Chair.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 12 Aug 2024