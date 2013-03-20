Brahmaputra Infraproject Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
7.01
7.01
7.01
7.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
26.04
21.83
14.21
2.46
Net Worth
33.05
28.84
21.22
9.47
Minority Interest
Debt
26.2
13.08
41.55
40.47
Deferred Tax Liability Net
5.32
5.08
4.19
0.54
Total Liabilities
64.57
47
66.96
50.48
Fixed Assets
17.09
18.84
25.05
6.18
Intangible Assets
Investments
2
2
2
2.26
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
38.04
21.88
29.3
34.02
Inventories
34.2
17.81
17.69
8.32
Inventory Days
155.17
42.79
Sundry Debtors
40.81
4.33
5.97
3.45
Debtor Days
185.16
10.4
Other Current Assets
31.33
27.89
27.88
31.98
Sundry Creditors
-24.09
-4.79
-11.5
-5.72
Creditor Days
109.3
11.51
Other Current Liabilities
-44.21
-23.36
-10.74
-4.01
Cash
7.44
4.28
10.61
8.02
Total Assets
64.57
47
66.96
50.48
