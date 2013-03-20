Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
80.44
151.88
yoy growth (%)
-47.03
Raw materials
4.42
-25.69
As % of sales
5.5
16.91
Employee costs
-5.94
-7.56
As % of sales
7.39
4.98
Other costs
-64.87
-101.27
As % of sales (Other Cost)
80.64
66.67
Operating profit
14.05
17.35
OPM
17.46
11.42
Depreciation
-3.91
-3.91
Interest expense
-4.5
-3.39
Other income
0.76
1.68
Profit before tax
6.4
11.72
Taxes
-2.04
-3.88
Tax rate
-31.88
-33.11
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
4.36
7.84
Exceptional items
-0.14
-0.04
Net profit
4.21
7.79
yoy growth (%)
-45.97
NPM
5.23
5.13
