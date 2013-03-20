iifl-logo-icon 1
Brahmaputra Infraproject Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

51.35
(-12.82%)
Mar 20, 2013

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

80.44

151.88

yoy growth (%)

-47.03

Raw materials

4.42

-25.69

As % of sales

5.5

16.91

Employee costs

-5.94

-7.56

As % of sales

7.39

4.98

Other costs

-64.87

-101.27

As % of sales (Other Cost)

80.64

66.67

Operating profit

14.05

17.35

OPM

17.46

11.42

Depreciation

-3.91

-3.91

Interest expense

-4.5

-3.39

Other income

0.76

1.68

Profit before tax

6.4

11.72

Taxes

-2.04

-3.88

Tax rate

-31.88

-33.11

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

4.36

7.84

Exceptional items

-0.14

-0.04

Net profit

4.21

7.79

yoy growth (%)

-45.97

NPM

5.23

5.13

