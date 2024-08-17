Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹50.25
Prev. Close₹58.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.53
Day's High₹54
Day's Low₹49.55
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹49.42
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)36
P/E11.83
EPS4.34
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
7.01
7.01
7.01
7.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
26.04
21.83
14.21
2.46
Net Worth
33.05
28.84
21.22
9.47
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
80.44
151.88
yoy growth (%)
-47.03
Raw materials
4.42
-25.69
As % of sales
5.5
16.91
Employee costs
-5.94
-7.56
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
6.4
11.72
Depreciation
-3.91
-3.91
Tax paid
-2.04
-3.88
Working capital
38.92
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-47.03
Op profit growth
-19.02
EBIT growth
-27.89
Net profit growth
-45.97
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,660.95
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
431.95
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.27
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.9
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.55
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
SANJEEV KUMAR PRITHANI
Director
SATISH CHANDRA GUPTA
Director
RAJESH SHARMA
Director
OM KUMAR
Whole-time Director
SUNEET KUMAR TODI
Company Secretary
PARIMESH MANOCHA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Brahmaputra Infraproject Ltd Merged
Summary
Brahmaputra Infraproject Limited is engaged in the construction industry. The Company is enaged in Civil construction works from Mining, Building Construction, ROBs, Bridge & Flyover, Airports, Tunnels, Expressways & Highways, Other Civil Construction to other Infrastructure Development Works. Its projects include Barsingsar Lignite OCP,NLCL, Kankanee OCP, BCCL, Kakri OCP, NCL, Gevra OCP, SECL and Ledo OCP, NEC.Brahmaputra Infraproject Limited, (BIL) was originally incorporated as a private limited company under the name Mewar Leasing Private Limited and later on converted to a public limited company. Further the name of the company was changed to Mewar Industries Limited vide fresh certificate of Incorporation dated December 13,1998 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana. The name of the company was further changed to its present name vide fresh certificate of incorporation dated July 7, 2008 issued by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana.BIL was earlier engaged in dealing in commodities at Commodity Exchanges, financial activities like providing loans and advances to various entities, dealing in shares, consultancy, etc. At present the company undertakes business of development of infrastructure projects pursuant to a change in its main object clause.Recently the company secured two new orders worth Rs 433 crore from Jaiprakash Associates Limited for the construction of Yamuna Expressway connecting Greater Noida to Agra. Under the agreement,
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.