Brahmaputra Infraproject Ltd Merged Share Price

51.35
(-12.82%)
Mar 20, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Brahmaputra Infraproject Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

50.25

Prev. Close

58.9

Turnover(Lac.)

0.53

Day's High

54

Day's Low

49.55

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

49.42

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

36

P/E

11.83

EPS

4.34

Divi. Yield

0

Brahmaputra Infraproject Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Brahmaputra Infraproject Ltd (Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Brahmaputra Infraproject Ltd (Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:19 AM
Dec-2012Sep-2012Jun-2012Mar-2012
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.28%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.28%

Non-Promoter- 0.88%

Institutions: 0.87%

Non-Institutions: 52.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Brahmaputra Infraproject Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

7.01

7.01

7.01

7.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

26.04

21.83

14.21

2.46

Net Worth

33.05

28.84

21.22

9.47

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

80.44

151.88

yoy growth (%)

-47.03

Raw materials

4.42

-25.69

As % of sales

5.5

16.91

Employee costs

-5.94

-7.56

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

6.4

11.72

Depreciation

-3.91

-3.91

Tax paid

-2.04

-3.88

Working capital

38.92

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-47.03

Op profit growth

-19.02

EBIT growth

-27.89

Net profit growth

-45.97

No Record Found

Brahmaputra Infraproject Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,660.95

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

431.95

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.27

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.9

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.55

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Brahmaputra Infraproject Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

SANJEEV KUMAR PRITHANI

Director

SATISH CHANDRA GUPTA

Director

RAJESH SHARMA

Director

OM KUMAR

Whole-time Director

SUNEET KUMAR TODI

Company Secretary

PARIMESH MANOCHA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Brahmaputra Infraproject Ltd Merged

Summary

Brahmaputra Infraproject Limited is engaged in the construction industry. The Company is enaged in Civil construction works from Mining, Building Construction, ROBs, Bridge & Flyover, Airports, Tunnels, Expressways & Highways, Other Civil Construction to other Infrastructure Development Works. Its projects include Barsingsar Lignite OCP,NLCL, Kankanee OCP, BCCL, Kakri OCP, NCL, Gevra OCP, SECL and Ledo OCP, NEC.Brahmaputra Infraproject Limited, (BIL) was originally incorporated as a private limited company under the name Mewar Leasing Private Limited and later on converted to a public limited company. Further the name of the company was changed to Mewar Industries Limited vide fresh certificate of Incorporation dated December 13,1998 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana. The name of the company was further changed to its present name vide fresh certificate of incorporation dated July 7, 2008 issued by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana.BIL was earlier engaged in dealing in commodities at Commodity Exchanges, financial activities like providing loans and advances to various entities, dealing in shares, consultancy, etc. At present the company undertakes business of development of infrastructure projects pursuant to a change in its main object clause.Recently the company secured two new orders worth Rs 433 crore from Jaiprakash Associates Limited for the construction of Yamuna Expressway connecting Greater Noida to Agra. Under the agreement,
