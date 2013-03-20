Brahmaputra Infraproject Ltd Merged Management Discussions

Brahmaputra Infraproject Ltd Merged Share Price Management Discussions
BRAHMAPUTRA INFRAPROJECT LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2011-2012
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
The objective of this report is to share and keep you abreast with the
happenings and transformations occurring within the Company, that in the
industry and economy, its technology and its overall business strategies.
Among other things, the MD &A provides an overview of the previous year of
operations and how the company fared in that time. It also provides the
report on the upcoming year, outlining future goals and approaches to new
Project.
We begin with a general review of the industry, macro economy followed by
the operational and financial details of the company including details of
its human resources.
Cautionary statement:
Statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the
Companys objectives, projections, estimate expectations may be forward
looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and
regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or
implied. Important factors that could influence the Companys operations
include economic developments within the country, demand and supply
conditions in the industry, input prices, changes in Government
regulations, tax laws and other factors such as litigation and industrial
relations.
Economic Outlook:
The Indian economy went through a tough phase in the year 2011-12. After
reporting around 8.5% growth rate in the preceding two years, Indias
growth rate recorded a moderate 6.9% in year 2011-12. Indias growth was
impacted by both deteriorating global economy as well by domestic issues
like high interest rates, inflation, infrastructure constraints, rupee
depreciation and liquidity crunch among others. Indian Government has
announced measures to augment the supply side response of the economy to
maintain price stability and growth. Steps taken by RBI regarding monetary
policies have though started showing results with marginal fall in
inflation rates. However, risks related with the crude prices still remain
the biggest challenge.
Industry Structure:
The construction industry is an integral part of the Indian economy. It is
the second largest industry of the country after agriculture and it has to
play a vital role in the nations progress towards achieving the status of
developed nation from developing nation. The rise in investment
proposals in the infrastructure sector is the silver lining in the cloud.
More than half of the construction activity is generated from
infrastructure sector, followed by industrial, commercial and residential
sectors.
Hig hways/Expressways:
For a country of Indias size, an efficient road network is necessary both
for national integration as well as for socio - economic development. Road
connectivity forms the backbone for economic and social development of any
country through connectivity and opening up the backward regions to trade
and investment. Our national highways constitute only 2% of the total road
network but they carry nearly 40% of the total traffic. The Indian
Government has set ambitious plans for upgrading of the National Highways
in years to come.
Further, to encourage participation of private sector, the Department of
Road Transport and Highways has laid down comprehensive policy guidelines
for private sector participation in the highway sector.
With an aim to increase the capacity in the various transport sectors, the
12th Five Year plan necessitates the involvement of private sector more
aggressively.
Your company has successfully implemented the project of construction of
major interchanges, Minor Bridges, Vehicular Underpasses and Car Track
under passes on Yamuna Expressway connecting Greater Noida to Agra, Uttar
Pradesh.
Whereas, project of construction of 6 Laning of Pune-Satara Road (NH-4),
Pune, Maharashtra, is under execution. Further. We have also started
bidding and securing projects from the Govt./PSU/Semi-Govt. Sector and
recently bagged a project from IRCON for a Road Over Bridge in the State of
Rajasthan.
Building Construction:
In Building Construction segment, the company has one project of
construction of structural civil works Buildings of Indiabulls Centrum
Park-Gurgaon, Haryana, which is under execution.
Opportunities and strengths:
12th Five Year Plan aims to put the economy back on high growth trajectory
of 9 percent. Preliminary assessment suggests that investment in
infrastructure during the Twelth Plan (2012-17) would be about Rs.4.10
Million Crores to achieve a share of 9.95 percent as a proportion of GDP.
The government of India has already initiated number of policies to attract
private investments in the Road Sector such as capital grants, tax
exemption, longer concession period, collection of toll and retaining the
same in BOT projects, duty free import of specified modern high capacity
equipment for highway construction.
Your Company, since its inception, has executed prestigious projects and in
this short period of time has built up commendable credentials. Based on
these credentials, we have taken a conscious decision to target such
projects like Bridges, ROBs etc where the existing depreciated resources of
the Company such as Shuttering Material, Plants and Equipment etc can be
utilized to increase the profit margins and to have an edge over the
competitors.
Threats, Risks and concerns:
The Construction industry is marked with low entry barriers, with
domination of large number of small players. Key risks synonymous to the
construction industry include the global recessionary trend, economic
slowdown, increasing interest rates, non-availability (or undue increase in
cost) of raw materials, such as cement, steel and labour, coupled with
market fluctuations. Brahmaputra Infraproject Limited is adequately
equipped to face and mitigate any such adverse situation. The Company does
not apprehend any inherent risk in the construction industry in the long
run. Beyond standard business risks, the Company faces competition from
both its old competitions as well as new entrants in the sector. This
contingency, however, is more than offset by the Companys robust
strengths, pioneering experience, in handling projects and themes of all
kinds and dimensions, a cutting-edge management approach and its accent on
continued innovation.
Brahmaputra follows a process of risk management that comprises risk
identification, risk analysis and measurement followed by the design of
suitable risk mitigation or management framework covering control
activities/procedures. The key risks identified by the business and
accompanied mitigation plans include periodical review of the operating
effectiveness of the internal controls. Corrective actions, wherever
necessary, are taken to further strengthen the internal control mechanism.
Internal Control Systems and their Adequacy:
The Company has a proper and adequate system of internal controls to ensure
that all its assets are safeguarded and protected against loss from un-
authorized use or disposition and to ensure that all transactions are duly
authorized, recorded and reported correctly and adequately. The Companys
internal controls are supplemented by an extensive programme of internal
audits, review by management and documented policies, guidelines and
procedures. The internal control is designed to ensure that financial and
other records are reliable for preparing financial information and for
maintain accountability of assets. All financial and audit control systems
are also reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the
company.
Human Resource/Industrial relations:
Human capital has continued to be the key engine for our growth and
aspirations. The Company has been constantly reviewing its HR policies and
practices to keep abreast with the market changes and has embarked upon
several initiatives to focus on creating a positive work environment that
provides employees with ample growth and development opportunities as well
as ensuring high levels of motivation and engagement. Industrial relations
have continued to be cordial throughout the year. Measures for safety of
employee, scientific training, welfare, performance based appraisal system,
compensation, career growth and social security schemes continued to remain
key priority of the Company.
Financial performance and results:
The Financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the
requirements of the Companies Act and the Accounting Standards issued by
the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.
1. Turnover:
The Company recorded turnover of Rs. 8044.57 Lacs during the year 2011-12
as against 15,188.67 Lacs in previous year.
2. Finance charges:
Finance charges for the year amounted to Rs. 450.42 Lacs as against the
previous year of Rs.339.48 Lacs. This is due to increased working capital
limit and short/long term loans.
3. Depreciation:
The current year depreciation amounted to Rs.391.25 Lacs as against
Rs.391.55 Lacs of previous year.
4. Profit:
a) Profit before Depreciation and Taxation amounted to Rs.1,031.41 Lacs as
against the previous year of Rs. 1,564.54 Lacs.
b) Provision for taxation & deferred tax for the year amounting to
Rs.204.12 Lacs as against the previous year of Rs. 388.48 Lacs.
c) Profit after tax for the year amounted to Rs.421.22 Lacs as against the
previous year of Rs. 779.61 Lacs.
5. Fixed Assets:
During the year the fixed assets of the company increased from Rs. 2,455.76
Lacs to Rs. 2,663.08 Lacs.
6. Inventories:
Inventories amounted to Rs. 3,420.32 Lacs as against Rs.1,780.92 Lacs of
previous year.
7. Sundry Debtors:
Customers receivable amounted to Rs.4081.39 Lacs as against Rs.432.58 Lacs
of previous year.
8. Long term Loans and Advances:
Long term Loans and advances represent Rs.10.17 Lacs as against Rs.11.84
Lacs in previous year.
9. Current liabilities and Provisions:
The amount of Rs.5636.80 Lacs include Short term borrowings, Current
maturities of Long term debt, Creditors for suppliers of raw materials,
stores and spares, provisions for expenses and taxes, dividend and tax
payable thereon, liabilities for gratuity and leave encashment. The Company
remained prompt, as usual, in repayment of principal and interest and
during the year.