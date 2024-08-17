Brahmaputra Infraproject Ltd Merged Summary

Brahmaputra Infraproject Limited is engaged in the construction industry. The Company is enaged in Civil construction works from Mining, Building Construction, ROBs, Bridge & Flyover, Airports, Tunnels, Expressways & Highways, Other Civil Construction to other Infrastructure Development Works. Its projects include Barsingsar Lignite OCP,NLCL, Kankanee OCP, BCCL, Kakri OCP, NCL, Gevra OCP, SECL and Ledo OCP, NEC.Brahmaputra Infraproject Limited, (BIL) was originally incorporated as a private limited company under the name Mewar Leasing Private Limited and later on converted to a public limited company. Further the name of the company was changed to Mewar Industries Limited vide fresh certificate of Incorporation dated December 13,1998 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana. The name of the company was further changed to its present name vide fresh certificate of incorporation dated July 7, 2008 issued by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana.BIL was earlier engaged in dealing in commodities at Commodity Exchanges, financial activities like providing loans and advances to various entities, dealing in shares, consultancy, etc. At present the company undertakes business of development of infrastructure projects pursuant to a change in its main object clause.Recently the company secured two new orders worth Rs 433 crore from Jaiprakash Associates Limited for the construction of Yamuna Expressway connecting Greater Noida to Agra. Under the agreement, the company will build approximately 59 km of the Expressway and the work will comprise of construction of Earthen Embankment and Construction of Major Interchanges, Minor Bridges, Vehicular Underpasses and Cart Track Underpasses.