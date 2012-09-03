Brahmaputra Infraproject Ltd Merged Share Price directors Report
BRAHMAPUTRA INFRAPROJECT LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2011-2012
DIRECTORS REPORT
Dear Members,
Your Directors have the pleasure in presenting the 20th Annual Report
together with the Audited Accounts of the Company for the financial year
ended on 31st March, 2012.
Financial Results
(Rs. in Lacs)
Particulars Year ended Year ended
31.03.2012 31.03.2011
Income from Operation 8044.57 15,188.68
Other Income 76.54 168.64
Profit before Tax 625.34 1,168.09
Less: Provision for Taxation & Deferred Tax 204.12 388.48
Profit after Tax 421.22 779.61
Add: Balance from previous year 800.79 789.18
Profit available for Appropriation 1222.01 1,591.66
Less: Proposed Dividend - 35.05
Less: Tax on Proposed Dividend - 5.82
Less: Transferred to General Reserve 250.00 750.00
Profit carried to Balance Sheet 972.01 800.79
Performance:
During the year under review, the total income of the Company amounted to
Rs.8044.57 Lacs as against Rs.15,188.68 Lacs during the previous year.
Further, the Company has earned Profit of Rs.625.34 Lacs before tax during
the year as against Rs.1,168.09 Lacs during the previous year.
Dividend:
The Board of Directors do not recommend dividend during the financial year
ended 31st March, 2012.
Management Discussion and Analysis Report:
Operational performance of each business segment has been comprehensively
covered in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report given in Annexure-
A which forms part of this Report.
Corporate Governance:
As per the requirement of Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement a separate
Report on Corporate Governance along with the Auditors Certificate
regarding compliance of conditions of Corporate Governance is given in
Annexure-B which forms part of this Report.
Directors:
During the period under report, Mr. Suresh Kumar Prithani, Non Executive
Chairman and Mr. Gopal Bachani, Whole Time Director of the Company resigned
from the directorship of the Company with effect from 13.06.2011 &
18.11.2011 respectively. The Board appreciates the contribution made by
both of them during their tenure with the Company.
Also, Mr. Rajesh Sharma and Mr. Om Kumar, Directors of the Company retire
by rotation at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company and
being eligible offer themselves for reappointment.
Mr. Suneet Kumar Todi was appointed as Whole-time Director of the Company
for a period of five years with effect from 16.01.2012 to 15.01.2017 by the
Board of Directors through a resolution passed in the Board Meeting held on
16.01.2012, subject to the approval of shareholders. The resolution for his
appointment forms part of the notice for convening the Annual General
Meeting.
Directors Responsibility Statement:
Pursuant to Section 217(2AA) of the Companies Act, 1956, the Board of
Directors of the Company hereby state and confirm that:
i) The preparation of annual accounts for the financial year ended 31st
March 2012, the applicable accounting standards have been followed;
ii) The Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them
consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and
prudent, so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the
Company at the end of financial year ended 31st March, 2012 and of the
Profit & Loss account of the Company for that period;
iii) The proper care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate records
for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting
fraud and other irregularities; and
iv) The Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2012 have been prepared on
a going concern basis.
Public Deposits:
Your Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the
meaning of Section 58A of the Companies Act, 1956 and the rule made there
under, during the year.
Auditors:
M/s A.B. Bansal & Co., Chartered Accountants, the Statutory Auditors of the
Company, hold office till the conclusion of the ensuing Annual General
Meeting and are eligible for re-appointment. The Company has received a
certificate from the Auditors to the effect that their appointment, if
made, would be within the limits prescribed under Section 224(1B) of the
Companies Act, 1956 and that they are not disqualified for such re-
appointment within the meaning of Section 226 of the Act. Board recommends
for their re-appointment.
The Auditors report and notes to the financial statements are self
explanatory and do not call for any further Comments.
Amalgamation of Company with Brahmaputra Infrastructure Limited:
In Aug 2012, your Company has filed a Scheme of Amalgamation with the
Honble High Court of Delhi for amalgamation of the Company with
Brahmaputra Infrastructure Limited (BIL), a group company. The Scheme
shall be beneficial to the interests of the stakeholders of both the
companies as well as public at large, as the amalgamation would create
overall synergies and would result in better administration and optimal
utilization of resources of both the companies.
Bombay Stock Exchange and Delhi Stock Exchange, where securities of the
company are listed, have already accorded their in-principle approval to
the said Scheme.
Personnel & Human Resources:
Employee relations continued to be cordial throughout the year. The company
did not have any employee during the year under review whose remuneration
is required to be disclosed in terms of the provisions of the section
217(2A) of Companies Act, 1956 read with Companies (Particulars of
Employees) Rules, 1975, as amended.
Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings
and Outgo:
The Companys operations are not power intensive. Nevertheless your Company
has introduced various measures to conserve and minimize the use of energy.
No technology has been imported during the previous year. Indigenous
technology available is continuously been upgraded to improve overall
performances.
Foreign Exchange Earning : Nil
Foreign Exchange Outgo : 3.07 Lacs
Acknowledgement:
We thank Central Government, State Governments, our clients, vendors, sub
contractors and Bankers for their continued support during the year. We
place on record our appreciation of the contribution made by employees at
all levels. Last but not the least, we would also like to thank valuable
shareholders and othe stake holders for their support and contribution.
We look forward for your continued support in the future.
By order of the Board of Directors
Brahmaputra Infraproject Limited
Place: New Delhi Sanjeev Kumar Prithani
Date : 03.09.2012 Chairman
Annexure-A
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
The objective of this report is to share and keep you abreast with the
happenings and transformations occurring within the Company, that in the
industry and economy, its technology and its overall business strategies.
Among other things, the MD &A provides an overview of the previous year of
operations and how the company fared in that time. It also provides the
report on the upcoming year, outlining future goals and approaches to new
Project.
We begin with a general review of the industry, macro economy followed by
the operational and financial details of the company including details of
its human resources.
Cautionary statement:
Statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the
Companys objectives, projections, estimate expectations may be forward
looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and
regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or
implied. Important factors that could influence the Companys operations
include economic developments within the country, demand and supply
conditions in the industry, input prices, changes in Government
regulations, tax laws and other factors such as litigation and industrial
relations.
Economic Outlook:
The Indian economy went through a tough phase in the year 2011-12. After
reporting around 8.5% growth rate in the preceding two years, Indias
growth rate recorded a moderate 6.9% in year 2011-12. Indias growth was
impacted by both deteriorating global economy as well by domestic issues
like high interest rates, inflation, infrastructure constraints, rupee
depreciation and liquidity crunch among others. Indian Government has
announced measures to augment the supply side response of the economy to
maintain price stability and growth. Steps taken by RBI regarding monetary
policies have though started showing results with marginal fall in
inflation rates. However, risks related with the crude prices still remain
the biggest challenge.
Industry Structure:
The construction industry is an integral part of the Indian economy. It is
the second largest industry of the country after agriculture and it has to
play a vital role in the nations progress towards achieving the status of
developed nation from developing nation. The rise in investment
proposals in the infrastructure sector is the silver lining in the cloud.
More than half of the construction activity is generated from
infrastructure sector, followed by industrial, commercial and residential
sectors.
Hig hways/Expressways:
For a country of Indias size, an efficient road network is necessary both
for national integration as well as for socio - economic development. Road
connectivity forms the backbone for economic and social development of any
country through connectivity and opening up the backward regions to trade
and investment. Our national highways constitute only 2% of the total road
network but they carry nearly 40% of the total traffic. The Indian
Government has set ambitious plans for upgrading of the National Highways
in years to come.
Further, to encourage participation of private sector, the Department of
Road Transport and Highways has laid down comprehensive policy guidelines
for private sector participation in the highway sector.
With an aim to increase the capacity in the various transport sectors, the
12th Five Year plan necessitates the involvement of private sector more
aggressively.
Your company has successfully implemented the project of construction of
major interchanges, Minor Bridges, Vehicular Underpasses and Car Track
under passes on Yamuna Expressway connecting Greater Noida to Agra, Uttar
Pradesh.
Whereas, project of construction of 6 Laning of Pune-Satara Road (NH-4),
Pune, Maharashtra, is under execution. Further. We have also started
bidding and securing projects from the Govt./PSU/Semi-Govt. Sector and
recently bagged a project from IRCON for a Road Over Bridge in the State of
Rajasthan.
Building Construction:
In Building Construction segment, the company has one project of
construction of structural civil works Buildings of Indiabulls Centrum
Park-Gurgaon, Haryana, which is under execution.
Opportunities and strengths:
12th Five Year Plan aims to put the economy back on high growth trajectory
of 9 percent. Preliminary assessment suggests that investment in
infrastructure during the Twelth Plan (2012-17) would be about Rs.4.10
Million Crores to achieve a share of 9.95 percent as a proportion of GDP.
The government of India has already initiated number of policies to attract
private investments in the Road Sector such as capital grants, tax
exemption, longer concession period, collection of toll and retaining the
same in BOT projects, duty free import of specified modern high capacity
equipment for highway construction.
Your Company, since its inception, has executed prestigious projects and in
this short period of time has built up commendable credentials. Based on
these credentials, we have taken a conscious decision to target such
projects like Bridges, ROBs etc where the existing depreciated resources of
the Company such as Shuttering Material, Plants and Equipment etc can be
utilized to increase the profit margins and to have an edge over the
competitors.
Threats, Risks and concerns:
The Construction industry is marked with low entry barriers, with
domination of large number of small players. Key risks synonymous to the
construction industry include the global recessionary trend, economic
slowdown, increasing interest rates, non-availability (or undue increase in
cost) of raw materials, such as cement, steel and labour, coupled with
market fluctuations. Brahmaputra Infraproject Limited is adequately
equipped to face and mitigate any such adverse situation. The Company does
not apprehend any inherent risk in the construction industry in the long
run. Beyond standard business risks, the Company faces competition from
both its old competitions as well as new entrants in the sector. This
contingency, however, is more than offset by the Companys robust
strengths, pioneering experience, in handling projects and themes of all
kinds and dimensions, a cutting-edge management approach and its accent on
continued innovation.
Brahmaputra follows a process of risk management that comprises risk
identification, risk analysis and measurement followed by the design of
suitable risk mitigation or management framework covering control
activities/procedures. The key risks identified by the business and
accompanied mitigation plans include periodical review of the operating
effectiveness of the internal controls. Corrective actions, wherever
necessary, are taken to further strengthen the internal control mechanism.
Internal Control Systems and their Adequacy:
The Company has a proper and adequate system of internal controls to ensure
that all its assets are safeguarded and protected against loss from un-
authorized use or disposition and to ensure that all transactions are duly
authorized, recorded and reported correctly and adequately. The Companys
internal controls are supplemented by an extensive programme of internal
audits, review by management and documented policies, guidelines and
procedures. The internal control is designed to ensure that financial and
other records are reliable for preparing financial information and for
maintain accountability of assets. All financial and audit control systems
are also reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the
company.
Human Resource/Industrial relations:
Human capital has continued to be the key engine for our growth and
aspirations. The Company has been constantly reviewing its HR policies and
practices to keep abreast with the market changes and has embarked upon
several initiatives to focus on creating a positive work environment that
provides employees with ample growth and development opportunities as well
as ensuring high levels of motivation and engagement. Industrial relations
have continued to be cordial throughout the year. Measures for safety of
employee, scientific training, welfare, performance based appraisal system,
compensation, career growth and social security schemes continued to remain
key priority of the Company.
Financial performance and results:
The Financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the
requirements of the Companies Act and the Accounting Standards issued by
the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.
1. Turnover:
The Company recorded turnover of Rs. 8044.57 Lacs during the year 2011-12
as against 15,188.67 Lacs in previous year.
2. Finance charges:
Finance charges for the year amounted to Rs. 450.42 Lacs as against the
previous year of Rs.339.48 Lacs. This is due to increased working capital
limit and short/long term loans.
3. Depreciation:
The current year depreciation amounted to Rs.391.25 Lacs as against
Rs.391.55 Lacs of previous year.
4. Profit:
a) Profit before Depreciation and Taxation amounted to Rs.1,031.41 Lacs as
against the previous year of Rs. 1,564.54 Lacs.
b) Provision for taxation & deferred tax for the year amounting to
Rs.204.12 Lacs as against the previous year of Rs. 388.48 Lacs.
c) Profit after tax for the year amounted to Rs.421.22 Lacs as against the
previous year of Rs. 779.61 Lacs.
5. Fixed Assets:
During the year the fixed assets of the company increased from Rs. 2,455.76
Lacs to Rs. 2,663.08 Lacs.
6. Inventories:
Inventories amounted to Rs. 3,420.32 Lacs as against Rs.1,780.92 Lacs of
previous year.
7. Sundry Debtors:
Customers receivable amounted to Rs.4081.39 Lacs as against Rs.432.58 Lacs
of previous year.
8. Long term Loans and Advances:
Long term Loans and advances represent Rs.10.17 Lacs as against Rs.11.84
Lacs in previous year.
9. Current liabilities and Provisions:
The amount of Rs.5636.80 Lacs include Short term borrowings, Current
maturities of Long term debt, Creditors for suppliers of raw materials,
stores and spares, provisions for expenses and taxes, dividend and tax
payable thereon, liabilities for gratuity and leave encashment. The Company
remained prompt, as usual, in repayment of principal and interest and
during the year.
By order of the Board of Directors
Brahmaputra Infraproject Limited
Place: New Delhi Sanjeev Kumar Prithani
Date : 03.09.2012 Chairman