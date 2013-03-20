Brahmaputra Infraproject Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
6.4
11.72
Depreciation
-3.91
-3.91
Tax paid
-2.04
-3.88
Working capital
38.92
Other operating items
Operating
39.36
Capital expenditure
2.07
Free cash flow
41.43
Equity raised
43.65
Investing
0
Financing
13.12
Dividends paid
0
0.35
Net in cash
98.21
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.