Brawn Biotech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

23.16
(-3.10%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:48:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Brawn Biotech Ltd

Brawn Biotech FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.35

0.81

1.96

1.75

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

Tax paid

-0.19

-0.22

-0.67

-0.36

Working capital

-0.47

1.27

0.39

3.94

Other operating items

Operating

-1.05

1.82

1.64

5.3

Capital expenditure

0

0.01

0.01

0.04

Free cash flow

-1.05

1.83

1.65

5.34

Equity raised

12.6

10.29

7.56

5.5

Investing

0

0

0

-0.03

Financing

0

0

0

-0.12

Dividends paid

0

0

0.3

0.45

Net in cash

11.54

12.13

9.52

11.14

