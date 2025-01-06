Brawn Biotech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.35
0.81
1.96
1.75
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
Tax paid
-0.19
-0.22
-0.67
-0.36
Working capital
-0.47
1.27
0.39
3.94
Other operating items
Operating
-1.05
1.82
1.64
5.3
Capital expenditure
0
0.01
0.01
0.04
Free cash flow
-1.05
1.83
1.65
5.34
Equity raised
12.6
10.29
7.56
5.5
Investing
0
0
0
-0.03
Financing
0
0
0
-0.12
Dividends paid
0
0
0.3
0.45
Net in cash
11.54
12.13
9.52
11.14
