SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹22.82
Prev. Close₹23.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.7
Day's High₹23.5
Day's Low₹22.82
52 Week's High₹27.82
52 Week's Low₹14.63
Book Value₹14.1
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.95
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.06
3.31
4.22
5.79
Net Worth
5.06
6.31
7.22
8.79
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
34.97
49.61
55.78
60.54
yoy growth (%)
-29.5
-11.05
-7.86
29.14
Raw materials
-30.02
-42.1
-48.84
-52.19
As % of sales
85.84
84.85
87.56
86.19
Employee costs
-2.36
-3.08
-2.98
-1.98
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.35
0.81
1.96
1.75
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
Tax paid
-0.19
-0.22
-0.67
-0.36
Working capital
-0.47
1.27
0.39
3.94
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-29.5
-11.05
-7.86
29.14
Op profit growth
-181.67
-62.6
59.04
-13.56
EBIT growth
-137.15
-56.93
10.78
30.06
Net profit growth
-193.12
-53.86
-7.99
46.66
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
0.48
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
0.48
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.24
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Director
Brij Raj Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priyanka Sharma
Independent Director
Pooja Jha
Independent Director
Mayank Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Brawn Biotech Ltd
Summary
Brawn Biotech Ltd was originally incorporated in the name of Brawn Pharmaceuticals Limited in November, 1985. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed from Brawn Pharmaceuticals Limited to Brawn Biotech Limited in November, 2010. Brawn , with its inception barely 38 years back has today evolved into a fully integrated, healthcare group, marking its presence in India and across the globe. The Company possess product registration with major health and govt. institutions throughout India and worldwide. Headed and represented by a team of skilled industry experts with impressive educational backgrounds and broad experience, the Company has spread its wings in expansion in the domestic as well as in the international markets beyond the existing horizon to stand among the leading Indian HealthCare products distribution Companies. The Company is trading in Herbals, Ayurvedic and Critical Care range of Products along with other pharmaceutical products and distributing them in the overseas market, resulting in tremendous growth in sale and profits of the Company. Presently, the Company is also acting as consignee agent for the supplies to Government Hospitals and institutions.The Company is into Wholesale of Pharmaceutical and Medical Goods. Their Pharmaceutical Products cover all major product segments like Antibacterials, Cardiovasculars, Antidiabetics, Analgesics, Gastrointestinals, Antifungals, Skin Care, Antipsychotics, Antiasthmatics, Antacids, Antimalarials, and Nutriti
The Brawn Biotech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹23.16 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Brawn Biotech Ltd is ₹6.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Brawn Biotech Ltd is 0 and 1.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Brawn Biotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Brawn Biotech Ltd is ₹14.63 and ₹27.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Brawn Biotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -2.12%, 3 Years at 0.71%, 1 Year at 14.85%, 6 Month at -9.81%, 3 Month at 12.74% and 1 Month at 10.14%.
