Brawn Biotech Ltd Share Price

23.16
(-3.10%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:09:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open22.82
  • Day's High23.5
  • 52 Wk High27.82
  • Prev. Close23.9
  • Day's Low22.82
  • 52 Wk Low 14.63
  • Turnover (lac)0.7
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value14.1
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.95
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Brawn Biotech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

22.82

Prev. Close

23.9

Turnover(Lac.)

0.7

Day's High

23.5

Day's Low

22.82

52 Week's High

27.82

52 Week's Low

14.63

Book Value

14.1

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.95

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Brawn Biotech Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

Brawn Biotech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Brawn Biotech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:17 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.63%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.63%

Non-Promoter- 0.34%

Institutions: 0.34%

Non-Institutions: 46.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Brawn Biotech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.06

3.31

4.22

5.79

Net Worth

5.06

6.31

7.22

8.79

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

34.97

49.61

55.78

60.54

yoy growth (%)

-29.5

-11.05

-7.86

29.14

Raw materials

-30.02

-42.1

-48.84

-52.19

As % of sales

85.84

84.85

87.56

86.19

Employee costs

-2.36

-3.08

-2.98

-1.98

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.35

0.81

1.96

1.75

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

Tax paid

-0.19

-0.22

-0.67

-0.36

Working capital

-0.47

1.27

0.39

3.94

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-29.5

-11.05

-7.86

29.14

Op profit growth

-181.67

-62.6

59.04

-13.56

EBIT growth

-137.15

-56.93

10.78

30.06

Net profit growth

-193.12

-53.86

-7.99

46.66

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023

Gross Sales

0.48

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

0.48

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.24

Brawn Biotech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Brawn Biotech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Director

Brij Raj Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priyanka Sharma

Independent Director

Pooja Jha

Independent Director

Mayank Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Brawn Biotech Ltd

Summary

Brawn Biotech Ltd was originally incorporated in the name of Brawn Pharmaceuticals Limited in November, 1985. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed from Brawn Pharmaceuticals Limited to Brawn Biotech Limited in November, 2010. Brawn , with its inception barely 38 years back has today evolved into a fully integrated, healthcare group, marking its presence in India and across the globe. The Company possess product registration with major health and govt. institutions throughout India and worldwide. Headed and represented by a team of skilled industry experts with impressive educational backgrounds and broad experience, the Company has spread its wings in expansion in the domestic as well as in the international markets beyond the existing horizon to stand among the leading Indian HealthCare products distribution Companies. The Company is trading in Herbals, Ayurvedic and Critical Care range of Products along with other pharmaceutical products and distributing them in the overseas market, resulting in tremendous growth in sale and profits of the Company. Presently, the Company is also acting as consignee agent for the supplies to Government Hospitals and institutions.The Company is into Wholesale of Pharmaceutical and Medical Goods. Their Pharmaceutical Products cover all major product segments like Antibacterials, Cardiovasculars, Antidiabetics, Analgesics, Gastrointestinals, Antifungals, Skin Care, Antipsychotics, Antiasthmatics, Antacids, Antimalarials, and Nutriti
Company FAQs

What is the Brawn Biotech Ltd share price today?

The Brawn Biotech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹23.16 today.

What is the Market Cap of Brawn Biotech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Brawn Biotech Ltd is ₹6.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Brawn Biotech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Brawn Biotech Ltd is 0 and 1.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Brawn Biotech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Brawn Biotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Brawn Biotech Ltd is ₹14.63 and ₹27.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Brawn Biotech Ltd?

Brawn Biotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -2.12%, 3 Years at 0.71%, 1 Year at 14.85%, 6 Month at -9.81%, 3 Month at 12.74% and 1 Month at 10.14%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Brawn Biotech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Brawn Biotech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.64 %
Institutions - 0.35 %
Public - 46.01 %

