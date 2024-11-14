Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

BRAWN BIOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve THE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QUARTER ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for Quarter ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 29 Aug 2024

OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING FOR APPROVAL OF BOARD REPORT AND NOTICE OF AGM.

Board Meeting 27 Aug 2024 27 Aug 2024

OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING FOR CHANGE IN MANAGEMENT w.r.t APPOINTMENT AND RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

BRAWN BIOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board meeting attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 23 May 2024

BRAWN BIOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting Held on 29/05/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 8 Feb 2024