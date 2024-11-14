|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|BRAWN BIOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve THE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QUARTER ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for Quarter ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Aug 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING FOR APPROVAL OF BOARD REPORT AND NOTICE OF AGM.
|Board Meeting
|27 Aug 2024
|27 Aug 2024
|OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING FOR CHANGE IN MANAGEMENT w.r.t APPOINTMENT AND RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING FOR CHANGE IN MANAGEMENT w.r.t APPOINTMENT AND RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS.
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|BRAWN BIOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board meeting attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|BRAWN BIOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting Held on 29/05/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|8 Feb 2024
|BRAWN BIOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve And take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023. Outcome of the Board meeting Attached. Attached results for quarter and nine months ended on 31/12/2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
