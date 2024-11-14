iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Brawn Biotech Ltd Board Meeting

24.09
(-4.97%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Brawn Biotech CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
BRAWN BIOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve THE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QUARTER ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for Quarter ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting29 Aug 202429 Aug 2024
OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING FOR APPROVAL OF BOARD REPORT AND NOTICE OF AGM.
Board Meeting27 Aug 202427 Aug 2024
OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING FOR CHANGE IN MANAGEMENT w.r.t APPOINTMENT AND RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING FOR CHANGE IN MANAGEMENT w.r.t APPOINTMENT AND RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS.
Board Meeting14 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
BRAWN BIOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board meeting attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202423 May 2024
BRAWN BIOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting Held on 29/05/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20248 Feb 2024
BRAWN BIOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve And take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023. Outcome of the Board meeting Attached. Attached results for quarter and nine months ended on 31/12/2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Brawn Biotech: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Brawn Biotech Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.