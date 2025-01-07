iifl-logo-icon 1
Brawn Biotech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

24.31
(4.97%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

34.97

49.61

55.78

60.54

yoy growth (%)

-29.5

-11.05

-7.86

29.14

Raw materials

-30.02

-42.1

-48.84

-52.19

As % of sales

85.84

84.85

87.56

86.19

Employee costs

-2.36

-3.08

-2.98

-1.98

As % of sales

6.75

6.21

5.34

3.27

Other costs

-3.18

-3.69

-1.99

-5.14

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.11

7.45

3.57

8.49

Operating profit

-0.59

0.73

1.96

1.23

OPM

-1.71

1.47

3.51

2.03

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

Interest expense

-0.03

-0.04

-0.05

-0.06

Other income

0.3

0.17

0.08

0.62

Profit before tax

-0.35

0.81

1.96

1.75

Taxes

-0.19

-0.22

-0.67

-0.36

Tax rate

52.99

-27.87

-34.64

-20.68

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.55

0.59

1.28

1.39

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.55

0.59

1.28

1.39

yoy growth (%)

-193.12

-53.86

-7.99

46.66

NPM

-1.57

1.19

2.29

2.3

