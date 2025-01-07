Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
34.97
49.61
55.78
60.54
yoy growth (%)
-29.5
-11.05
-7.86
29.14
Raw materials
-30.02
-42.1
-48.84
-52.19
As % of sales
85.84
84.85
87.56
86.19
Employee costs
-2.36
-3.08
-2.98
-1.98
As % of sales
6.75
6.21
5.34
3.27
Other costs
-3.18
-3.69
-1.99
-5.14
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.11
7.45
3.57
8.49
Operating profit
-0.59
0.73
1.96
1.23
OPM
-1.71
1.47
3.51
2.03
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
Interest expense
-0.03
-0.04
-0.05
-0.06
Other income
0.3
0.17
0.08
0.62
Profit before tax
-0.35
0.81
1.96
1.75
Taxes
-0.19
-0.22
-0.67
-0.36
Tax rate
52.99
-27.87
-34.64
-20.68
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.55
0.59
1.28
1.39
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.55
0.59
1.28
1.39
yoy growth (%)
-193.12
-53.86
-7.99
46.66
NPM
-1.57
1.19
2.29
2.3
