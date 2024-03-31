Dear Shareholders,

The Directors have pleasure in presenting the 39th Annual Report of your Company on the business & operations and Audited Statement of Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2024 along with the Auditors Report thereon.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

The Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024 are as follows:

PARTICULARS Year Ended on 31.03.2024 Year Ended 31.03.2023 Revenue from Operations 164946.91 222,306.42 Profit/(Loss) before Tax (15442.11) (4115.13) Provision for Income Tax - - Creation of Deferred Tax Assets/(Deferred Tax Liabilities written back) (2972.04) 4646.63 Net Profit/(Loss) from continuing operations (12442.17) (9,111.28) Extraordinary and exceptional items - - Profit/(Loss) for the year (12442.17) (9,111.28)

DIVIDEND & RESERVES

In order to meet the working capital requirements of the Company, no Dividend has been recommended.

TRANSFERS OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND

Pursuant to the provisions of the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 and Amendments Rules, 2017 notified by the Ministry of corporate Affairs, the Company is required to transfer all shares in respect of which dividend has not been paid or claimed by the Members for seven consecutive years or more in the name of Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF)demat account. Adhering to various requirements set out in the Rules, the Company has taken appropriate action for transferring the shares to the Demat Account opened by IEPF Authority. The Company has also uploaded details of such Members whose shares are transferred to IEPF demat Account on its website at www.brawnbiotech.com. The shares transferred to IEPF Suspense Account including all benefits accruing on such shares, if any, can be claimed by the members from the IEPF Authority, after following the procedure the prescribed under the Rules.

Dividends which remain unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years from the date of transfer to the unpaid dividend account are required to be transferred to IEPF established by

the Central Government, pursuant to the provisions of Section 124 and 125. Members are requested to claim their dividend lying unclaimed with the company.

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS/ KEY HIGHLIGHTS/ STATEMENT OF AFFAIRS

During the period under consideration the Companys revenue from operations was Rs. 164946.91 and it has suffered from loss of Rs. 12442.17. The Company is trading in Herbals, Ayurvedic and Critical Care range of Products alongwith other pharmaceutical products and distributing them in the Domestic industry. In the coming year, managements focus shall continue to be on expanding specialty and improving internal efficiencies.

THE STATE OF THE COMPANYS AFFAIRS

Your company is in trading pharmaceutical products. The pharmaceutical sector is contributing a major contribution into the GDP of the Country. Your Managament is doing all best efforts to ensure profitability of the Company.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT AFFECTING FINANCIAL POSITION BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR AND DATE OF REPORT:

There are no material changes affecting the affairs of the Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year on March 31, 2024 of the Company to which the financial statement relate and date of this report.

CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS:

The company has not undergone any change in the nature of the business during the financial year.

DEPOSITS

Your Company has no unclaimed / unpaid matured deposit or interest due thereon. Your Company has not accepted any deposits covered under Chapter V - Acceptance of Deposits by Companies under the Companies Act, 2013 during the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

The Authorized Share Capital and Issued, Subsribed & Paid-up Equity Capital Share of the Company as on March 31, 2024 stands as shown below:

Particulars As on Year Ended 31st March, 2024 As on Year Ended 31st March, 2023 No. of Shares Rupees No. of Shares Rupees Authorised Capital Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each 45,00,000 4,50,00,000 45,00,000 4,50,00,000 Issued, Subsribed & Paid-up Equity Capital Share of Rs. 10/- each 30,00,300 3,00,03,000 30,00,300 3,00,03,000

During the year under review, the Company has not issued shares with differential voting rights

nor has granted any stock options or sweat equity. As on March 31, 2024, none of the Directors of the Company hold instruments convertible into equity shares of the Company.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

• DIRECTORS:

The composition of the Board is in conformity with the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. All the Directors possess the requisite qualifications and experience in general corporate Management, finance, banking and other allied fields, which enable them to contribute effectively to the Company in their capacity as Directors of the Company.

Name Designation Date of Appointment Mr. Brij Raj Gupta Director 13.08.2019 Mrs. Brij Bala Gupta Director 24.11.2004 Mr. Subhash Chander Independent Director Cessation due to resignation on 27.08.2024 Mrs. Kanta Takkar Independent Director Cessation due to resignation on 27.08.2024 Mr. Mayank Jain Additional Independent Director Appointed as Additional Independent Director on 27.08.2024 Mrs. Pooja Jha Additional Independent Director Appointed as Additional Independent Director on 27.08.2024 Mr. Amit Kumar Manager 2021 Ms. Pooja Pandey Chief Financial Officer (CFO) 05.08.2022 Ms. Priyanka Sharma Company Secretary 01.01.2019

• KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

Mr. Amit Kumar Mishra Manager, Manager, Ms. Pooja Pandey, CFO and Ms. Priyanka Sharma, CS were the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company as on March 31st, 2024.

• RETIREMENT BY ROTATION:

Pursuant to Section 152(6) and Article of Association of the Company, Mr. Brij Raj Gupta (DIN: 00974969) retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offer himself for reappointment. The Board recommends her re-appointment for approval of the members in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS UNDER SUB-SECTION (6) OF SECTION 149

All the Independent Directors have submitted their disclosure to the Board that they fulfill all the requirements as to qualify for their appointment as an Independent Director under the provisions of Section 149 read with Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013. The Board confirms that the independent directors meet the criteria as laid down under the Companies Act, 2013.

SEPARATE MEETING OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

In accordance with the provisions of Schedule IV to the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 25(3) of SEBI (LODR), 2015, a separate meeting of the Independent Directors of the Company was held on 14th Februrary, 2024 to discuss the agenda items as prescribed under the applicable laws. The meeting was attended by all Independent Directors of the Company.

SIGNIFICANT/MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS

There are no significant/material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals impacting the going concern status of your Company and its operations during the financial year 2023-24.

ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to Sec 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the copy of Annual Return can be accessed at Companys website at www.brawnbiotech.com

AUDITORS

• STATUTORY AUDITORS

M/s. Rajiv Udai & Associates, Statutory Auditors, were appointment as statutory auditors of the Company from the conclusion of 36th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of 41st Annual General Meeting for the period of 5 years to audit the accounts of the Company from the financial year 2021-22 to 2025-26.

Auditors Report

There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks and disclaimers made by The Report given by M/s. Rajiv Udai & Associates, Statutory Auditors on the financial statement of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024 is part of the Annual Report. There are no qualifications, reservation or adverse remark or disclaimer in their Report. During the year under review, the Auditors did not reported any matter under Section 143 (12) of the Act, therefore no detail is required to be disclosed under Section 134 (3)(ca) of the Act.

• SECRETARIAL AUDITORS

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 the Board had appointed M/s Amit Bansal and associates (Company Secretaries) for financial year 2023-24. A copy of Secretarial Audit Report from Mr. Amit Bansal for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 in the prescribed Form No. MR-3 is annexed to this report as Annexure A.

There is no qualification, reservation and adverse remark or disclaimer made by the auditor in the report.

• COST AUDIT

Companies (cost records and audit) (Amendment) Rules, 2015 are not applicable on the Company for the financial year 2023-24.

• INTERNAL AUDITORS

M/s Sahil Pasricha & Associates (Firm Reg. No. 026379N), Chartered Accountants has been appointed as Internal Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2023-24.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Board has adopted the policies and procedures for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial disclosures.

The Companys Internal Control Systems are commensurate with the nature of its business and the size and complexity of its operations.

SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

Your company does not have any unlisted/listed subsidiary company or Joint Venture or any Associate Company, pursuant to the provisions of the Rule 8 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, therefore, no requirement of attachment of Form AOC-1. Further no any Company become or ceased to be subsidiary, joint venture or associate company during the year under review.

LISTING FEES

The Annual Listing Fee for the year 2023-24 has been paid to the Stock Exchange where the Companys shares are listed.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Sec. 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors, to the best of their knowledge and ability hereby confirm that:

(i) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(ii) the directors have selected accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year 2023-24 and of the loss of the company for the year.

(iii) the directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(iv) the directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

(v) The directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

(vi) The directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY/ VIGIL MECHANISM

The Company has adopted a Whistle Blower Policy establishing vigil mechanism which is overseen by the Audit Committee for the genuine concerns expressed by the employees and the Directors. The Company has also provided adequate safeguards against victimization of employees and Directors who express their concerns. The Company has also provided direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee on reporting issues concerning the interests of employees and

the Company. The policy as approved by the Board is uploaded on the Companys website at www.BrawnBiotech.com.

CONTRACTS AND ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

All contracts / arrangements / transactions entered into by the Company during the financial year with related parties were in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis. Hence, the details of such contracts or arrangements with its related parties are not disclosed in Form AOC-2 as prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules framed thereunder.

The Policy on dealing with related party transactions and on determining materiality of related party transactions as approved by the Board may be accessed on the Companys website at www.brawnbiotech.com

BOARD EVALUATION:

The Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015 mandates that the Board shall monitor and review the Board evaluation i.e. evaluation of the performance of: (i) the Board as a whole, (ii) individual directors (including independent directors and Chairperson) and (iii) various Committees of the Board. The Performance evaluation was carried out by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee based on the "Annual Evaluation Framework" prepared by the Committee.

The framework includes the evaluation of directors on various parameters such as:

• Board dynamics and relationships

• Information flows

• Decision-making

• Relationship with stakeholders

• Company performance and strategy

• Tracking Board and committees effectiveness

• Peer evaluation

In compliance with the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 17 (10) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, the Board has carried out an evaluation of its own performance, Committees and performance of individual Directors during the period under review. The aspects covered in the evaluation included the contribution to and monitoring of corporate governance practices, participation in the long-term strategic planning and the fulfillment of Directors obligations and fiduciary responsibilities, including but not limited to, active participation at the Board and Committee meetings. Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013 states that the performance evaluation of independent directors shall be done by the entire Board of Directors, excluding the director being evaluated. The evaluation involves Self-Evaluation by the Board Members and subsequent assessment by the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

The details of programmes for familiarization of Independent Directors with the Company, their roles, rights, responsibilities in the Company, nature of the industry in which the Company operates, business model of the Company and related matters are put up on the website of the Company.

Statement with regard to integrity, expertise and experience of the independent

During the year under review, the Board has not appointed any Independent Director in the Company. Further, in the opinion of the Board, all our Independent Directors possess requisite qualifications, experience, expertise and hold high standards of integrity for the purpose of Rule 8(5)(iiia) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. However, at the Board Meeting held on 27th August, 2024, it has appointed Mr. Mayank Jain and Mrs. Pooja Jha as an Additional Independent Director on the Board, who holds office up to the date of this Annual General Meeting.

REMUNERATION POLICY:

The Board of Directors has framed a policy which lays down a framework in relation to remuneration of Directors, key managerial personnel and senior management of the company. This policy also lays down criteria for selection and appointment of Board Members and related matters are put up on the website of the Company.

The Nomination and Remuneration Policy may be accessed on the Companys website at www.brawnbiotech.com

MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Five meetings of the Board of Directors were held during the financial year 2023-24.

S.NO. MEETING DATES OF MEETING 1 BOARD OF DIRECTORS 29.05.2023 2 BOARD OF DIRECTORS 09.08.2023 3 BOARD OF DIRECTORS 23.08.2023 4 BOARD OF DIRECTORS 10.11.2023 5 BOARD OF DIRECTORS 14.02.2024

The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

COMPOSITION OF COMMITTEES AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Board of Directors of the Company has a duly constituted Audit Committee in terms of the provisions of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rules framed thereunder and Regulation 18 of the Listing Regulations. The terms of reference of the Audit Committee has been approved by the Board of Directors.

The Audit Committee comprises of Independent Directors namely Mr. Subhash Chander (Chairman/ Independent Director), Mrs. Kanta Takkar (Member/Independent Director) and Mr. Brij Raj Gupta (Member/ Non-Independent Director). All the recommendations made by the Audit Committee were accepted by the Board. The Company Secretary of the Company acts as the secretary to the Audit Committee.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

The Board of Directors constituted a Nomination and Remuneration Committee majorly comprises of Independent Directors namely Mr. Subhash Chander (Chairman/ Independent Director), Mrs. Kanta Takkar (Member/Independent Director) and Mr. Brij Raj Gupta (Member/ Non-Independent Director). The function of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee includes recommendation of

appointment of Whole-time Director(s)/ Managing Director/Joint Managing Director and recommendation to the Board of their remuneration.

A Nomination and Remuneration Committee has been constituted under section 178 of the Companies Act 2013 for formulization of the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a director and recommend to the Board a policy, relating to the remuneration for the directors, key managerial personnel and other employees.

STAKEHOLDER RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE

The Board of Directors constituted a Stakeholder Relationship Committee majorly comprises of Independent Directors namely Mr. Subhash Chander (Chairman/ Independent Director), Mrs. Kanta Takkar (Member/Independent Director) and Mr. Brij Raj Gupta (Member/ Non-Independent Director). The Stakeholder Relationship Committee, inter alia, oversees and reviews all matters connected with the investor services in connection with applications received and shares allotted in the Initial Public Offer, status of refund account, conversion of partly paid shares into fully paid shares, rematerialization and dematerialization of shares and transfer/transmission of shares of the Company.

The Committee oversees performance of the Registrar and Transfer Agents of the Company and recommends measures for overall improvement in the quality of investor services.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS GIVEN, INVESTMENTS MADE, GUARANTEES GIVEN AND SECURITIES PROVIDED

The Company has not given any loan, made investment and provided security in terms of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT)

The Company has put in place a policy on Prevention of the Sexual harassment in compliance with the Sexual Harrassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under. During the year, no complaints pertaining to sexual harassment were received. During the FY 2023-2024, following is the summary of complaints received and disposed of:

No. of Complaints received - NIL No. of Complaints disposed of - NIL

Your Directors state that during the financial year ended March 31, 2024 under review, there were no cases filed pursuant to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressel) Act, 2013.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

As per Regulation 15(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015, compliance with the Corporate Governance provisions specified in regulation 17 to 27 and clause

(b) to of the sub-regulation (2) of regulation 46 and Para C, D & E of Schedule V shall not apply to the company having Paid-up Equity Share Capital not exceeding Rs. Ten Crore and Net Worth not exceeding Rs. Twenty-Five Crores as on the last day of the previous financial year. The company is covered under the limts as prescribed in Regulation 15(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015; therefore, the company is not required to comply with the said provisions.

CREDIT RATING:

Your Company has not obtained Credit Rating from any Agency during the year under Review. RISK MANAGEMENT

In accordance with provisions of Regulation 21 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company is not required to maintain Risk Management Committee. At present the Company has not identified any element of risk which may threaten the existence of the Company.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING AND OUTGO

The information pertaining to conservation of energy, technology absorption, Foreign exchange Earnings and outgo as required under Section 134 (3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is furnished in Annexure B and is attached to this report.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 every company having net worth of rupees five hundred crore or more, or turnover of rupees one thousand crore or more or a net profit of rupees five crore or more during any financial year shall constitute a Corporate Social Responsibility Committee of the Board and shall formulate a Corporate Social Responsibility Policy. Your Company is not falling under the purview of said section during the year. Hence, the details of the same are not disclosed in Annexure in Form CSR-2 as prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules framed thereunder.

MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

Managements Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated under Regulation 34(3) read with Schedule V(B) of the Securities of Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, is presented in a separate section forming part of the Annual Report as "Annexure C".

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

During the financial year 2023-24, there was no employee employed in the Company who was in receipt of remuneration for that year Rupees One Crore and Two Lakh Rupees and who employed for the part of the financial year was in receipt of remuneration not less than Rupees eight lakh and fifty thousand rupees per month.

The statement containing particulars of employees as required under section 197 of the Companies Act 2013 read with Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is given in "Annexure D".

GENERAL DISCLOSURES

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review:

1. Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise.

2. Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares/ ESOP) to employees of the Company under any scheme.

3. Issue of shares by way of Right Issue/Preferential Issue, Sweat Equity Shares.

COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

Your company has complied with the applicable provisions of the Secretarial standards on meetings of Board of Directors issued by Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

Industrial relations remain peaceful and cordial during the period under review. Your company regards its employees as its core strength and thus, undertakes requisite changes in various policies from time to time for their welfare.

DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016

Your company has neither made any application nor are any of its proceedings pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS

During the financial year 2023-24, your company has not made any one time settlement and valuation with respect to loans taken from banks or financial institutions.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

The Board takes this opportunity to sincerely thank all its stakeholders namely, shareholders, customers, suppliers/ contractors, bankers, employees, Government agencies, local authorities and the immediate society for their un-stinted support and co-operation during the year.