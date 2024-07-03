iifl-logo-icon 1
Brawn Biotech Ltd Company Summary

25.4
(4.01%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Brawn Biotech Ltd Summary

Brawn Biotech Ltd was originally incorporated in the name of Brawn Pharmaceuticals Limited in November, 1985. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed from Brawn Pharmaceuticals Limited to Brawn Biotech Limited in November, 2010. Brawn , with its inception barely 38 years back has today evolved into a fully integrated, healthcare group, marking its presence in India and across the globe. The Company possess product registration with major health and govt. institutions throughout India and worldwide. Headed and represented by a team of skilled industry experts with impressive educational backgrounds and broad experience, the Company has spread its wings in expansion in the domestic as well as in the international markets beyond the existing horizon to stand among the leading Indian HealthCare products distribution Companies. The Company is trading in Herbals, Ayurvedic and Critical Care range of Products along with other pharmaceutical products and distributing them in the overseas market, resulting in tremendous growth in sale and profits of the Company. Presently, the Company is also acting as consignee agent for the supplies to Government Hospitals and institutions.The Company is into Wholesale of Pharmaceutical and Medical Goods. Their Pharmaceutical Products cover all major product segments like Antibacterials, Cardiovasculars, Antidiabetics, Analgesics, Gastrointestinals, Antifungals, Skin Care, Antipsychotics, Antiasthmatics, Antacids, Antimalarials, and Nutritionals.Besides a professional and competent team that looks into administration, sales, marketing, maintenance, etc., Brawn is supported by a team of highly qualified and experienced consultants to gain an edge over the others in the market.

