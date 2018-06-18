Bronze Trading Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
5
5
1
0.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.82
-0.85
-0.86
-0.87
Net Worth
4.18
4.15
0.14
0.12
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0.38
0.39
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4.18
4.15
0.52
0.51
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.45
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
3.64
4.06
0.48
0.46
Inventories
0.18
0.02
0.11
0.09
Inventory Days
66.42
39.33
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.97
1.82
0
0
Debtor Days
357.97
3,579.2
0
0
Other Current Assets
2.72
2.23
0.37
0.37
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.23
-0.01
0
0
Cash
0.09
0.1
0.04
0.04
Total Assets
4.18
4.16
0.52
0.5
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.