Bronze Trading Ltd Balance Sheet

1.16
(-0.85%)
Jun 18, 2018|03:27:10 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Bronze Trading Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

5

5

1

0.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.82

-0.85

-0.86

-0.87

Net Worth

4.18

4.15

0.14

0.12

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0.38

0.39

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

4.18

4.15

0.52

0.51

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.45

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

3.64

4.06

0.48

0.46

Inventories

0.18

0.02

0.11

0.09

Inventory Days

66.42

39.33

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.97

1.82

0

0

Debtor Days

357.97

3,579.2

0

0

Other Current Assets

2.72

2.23

0.37

0.37

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.23

-0.01

0

0

Cash

0.09

0.1

0.04

0.04

Total Assets

4.18

4.16

0.52

0.5

