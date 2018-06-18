Bronze Trading Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0.04
0.01
0.01
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.01
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.89
1.8
0.01
-0.01
Other operating items
Operating
-0.86
1.81
0.02
-0.01
Capital expenditure
0.01
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.85
1.81
0.02
-0.01
Equity raised
-1.7
2.27
-1.73
-1.72
Investing
0.45
0
0
0
Financing
0
0.38
-0.01
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-2.1
4.47
-1.72
-1.74
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.