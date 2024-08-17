iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bronze Trading Ltd Share Price

1.16
(-0.85%)
Jun 18, 2018|03:27:10 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Bronze Trading Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

1.2

Prev. Close

1.17

Turnover(Lac.)

0.09

Day's High

1.2

Day's Low

1.16

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

8.72

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.58

P/E

1.4

EPS

0.83

Divi. Yield

0

Bronze Trading Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Bronze Trading Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Bronze Trading Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:19 AM
Mar-2017Dec-2016Sep-2016Jun-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Bronze Trading Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

5

5

1

0.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.82

-0.85

-0.86

-0.87

Net Worth

4.18

4.15

0.14

0.12

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0.98

0.18

0

0

yoy growth (%)

432.88

0

0

0

Raw materials

-0.85

-0.24

0

0

As % of sales

86.61

130.84

0

0

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.01

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0.04

0.01

0.01

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.01

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.89

1.8

0.01

-0.01

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

432.88

0

0

0

Op profit growth

13.34

1,540.35

-30.16

-35.7

EBIT growth

334.96

2.73

-229.02

-54.72

Net profit growth

208.09

2.07

-228.42

-55.28

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Bronze Trading Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Bronze Trading Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Rajendra Dahyalal Pathak

Director

Jaspal Singh Dhingra

Additional Director

Shrenikbhai J Gohil

Independent Director

Lataben Gautambhai Vaseta

Additional Director

Linaben Dilipbhai Patel

Additional Director

Darshan D Vasani

Additional Director

Kusumben Dilipbhai Vasani

Additional Director

Dilipbhai Chaganbhai Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bronze Trading Ltd

Summary

Bronze Trading Limited, established in April, 1984 provide the best products and solutions to the Egyptian market and manufacturers, especially in the field of kitchen, dressing, rooms and furniture. The Company imports the finest quality MDF materials, with addition of assembly units, kitchen mechanism accessories, hinges and drawer runner. Company seeks continuing the success in helping other companies to upgrade the Egyptian product in all local and international markets. At present, Company is engaged in trading of financial services.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Bronze Trading Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.