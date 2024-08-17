Summary

Bronze Trading Limited, established in April, 1984 provide the best products and solutions to the Egyptian market and manufacturers, especially in the field of kitchen, dressing, rooms and furniture. The Company imports the finest quality MDF materials, with addition of assembly units, kitchen mechanism accessories, hinges and drawer runner. Company seeks continuing the success in helping other companies to upgrade the Egyptian product in all local and international markets. At present, Company is engaged in trading of financial services.

Read More