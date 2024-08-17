SectorTrading
Open₹1.2
Prev. Close₹1.17
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.09
Day's High₹1.2
Day's Low₹1.16
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹8.72
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.58
P/E1.4
EPS0.83
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
5
5
1
0.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.82
-0.85
-0.86
-0.87
Net Worth
4.18
4.15
0.14
0.12
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0.98
0.18
0
0
yoy growth (%)
432.88
0
0
0
Raw materials
-0.85
-0.24
0
0
As % of sales
86.61
130.84
0
0
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.01
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0.04
0.01
0.01
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.01
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.89
1.8
0.01
-0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
432.88
0
0
0
Op profit growth
13.34
1,540.35
-30.16
-35.7
EBIT growth
334.96
2.73
-229.02
-54.72
Net profit growth
208.09
2.07
-228.42
-55.28
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Rajendra Dahyalal Pathak
Director
Jaspal Singh Dhingra
Additional Director
Shrenikbhai J Gohil
Independent Director
Lataben Gautambhai Vaseta
Additional Director
Linaben Dilipbhai Patel
Additional Director
Darshan D Vasani
Additional Director
Kusumben Dilipbhai Vasani
Additional Director
Dilipbhai Chaganbhai Patel
Bronze Trading Limited, established in April, 1984 provide the best products and solutions to the Egyptian market and manufacturers, especially in the field of kitchen, dressing, rooms and furniture. The Company imports the finest quality MDF materials, with addition of assembly units, kitchen mechanism accessories, hinges and drawer runner. Company seeks continuing the success in helping other companies to upgrade the Egyptian product in all local and international markets. At present, Company is engaged in trading of financial services.
