|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0.98
0.18
0
0
yoy growth (%)
432.88
0
0
0
Raw materials
-0.85
-0.24
0
0
As % of sales
86.61
130.84
0
0
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.01
0
0
As % of sales
3.39
8.13
0
0
Other costs
-0.25
-0.06
0
0
As % of sales (Other Cost)
26.15
36.98
0
0
Operating profit
-0.15
-0.14
0
-0.01
OPM
-16.15
-75.96
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
-8.49
-1.82
-2.27
Other income
0.2
0.15
0.01
0
Profit before tax
0.04
0.01
0.01
0
Taxes
-0.01
0
0
0
Tax rate
-29.51
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.03
0.01
0.01
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.03
0.01
0.01
0
yoy growth (%)
208.09
2.07
-228.42
-55.28
NPM
3.21
5.56
0
0
