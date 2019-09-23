iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Callista Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

8.33
(0%)
Sep 23, 2019|10:04:24 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Callista Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

3.05

3.05

3.05

3.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.04

-3.03

-2.92

-2.91

Net Worth

0

0.02

0.13

0.14

Minority Interest

Debt

0.63

0.63

0.52

0.52

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.64

0.65

0.65

0.66

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.63

0.64

0.64

0.65

Inventories

0.16

0.16

0.16

0.16

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.57

0.57

0.57

0.57

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.1

-0.09

-0.09

-0.08

Cash

0

0

0

0

Total Assets

0.63

0.64

0.64

0.65

Callista Industries Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Callista Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.