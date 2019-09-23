Callista Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
3.05
3.05
3.05
3.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.04
-3.03
-2.92
-2.91
Net Worth
0
0.02
0.13
0.14
Minority Interest
Debt
0.63
0.63
0.52
0.52
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.64
0.65
0.65
0.66
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.63
0.64
0.64
0.65
Inventories
0.16
0.16
0.16
0.16
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.57
0.57
0.57
0.57
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.1
-0.09
-0.09
-0.08
Cash
0
0
0
0
Total Assets
0.63
0.64
0.64
0.65
No Record Found
