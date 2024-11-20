iifl-logo-icon 1
Callista Industries Ltd Share Price

8.33
(0%)
Sep 23, 2019|10:04:24 AM

  • Open8.33
  • Day's High8.33
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Day's Low8.33
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-0.47
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2.54
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Callista Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

8.33

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

8.33

Day's Low

8.33

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-0.47

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.54

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Callista Industries Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Callista Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Demat Account

Trading Account

Callista Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:20 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.56%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.56%

Non-Promoter- 52.43%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 52.43%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Callista Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

3.05

3.05

3.05

3.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.04

-3.03

-2.92

-2.91

Net Worth

0

0.02

0.13

0.14

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.01

-0.03

0.01

-0.06

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.01

0.17

-0.02

0

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-63.7

11.79

-75.26

-35.69

EBIT growth

-60.9

-248.71

-133.96

-55.65

Net profit growth

-61.04

-322.99

-122.67

-55.42

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Callista Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,419.65

103.752,83,449.47627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

755.8

58.3527,486.8172.160.83658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

791.4

239.0817,479.7423.010.18249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

207.8

14.9116,229.64618.082.9912,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

75.79

88.2411,515.538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Callista Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Rashmi Sharma

Independent Director

Sunilkumar Bhagvatilal Sharma

Director & CFO

Binita Shah

Additional Director & Ind Dire

Tejas Mahesh Darji

Additional Executive Director

ABHISHEK JOHRI

Additional Executive Director

ASHISH GANDHI

Additional Director

CHIRAG C PARIKH

Additional Director

PARAG PARIMAL THAKORE

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Callista Industries Ltd

Summary

Callista Industries Limited was registered on June 21, 1989. The Company, at present, is solely concentrating in the trading of Textile goods.
Company FAQs

What is the Callista Industries Ltd share price today?

The Callista Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.33 today.

What is the Market Cap of Callista Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Callista Industries Ltd is ₹2.54 Cr. as of 23 Sep ‘19

What is the PE and PB ratio of Callista Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Callista Industries Ltd is 0 and -2124.36 as of 23 Sep ‘19

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Callista Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Callista Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Callista Industries Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 23 Sep ‘19

What is the CAGR of Callista Industries Ltd?

Callista Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at -0.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Callista Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Callista Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

Invest wise with Expert advice

