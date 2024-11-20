SectorTrading
Open₹8.33
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹8.33
Day's Low₹8.33
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-0.47
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.54
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
3.05
3.05
3.05
3.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.04
-3.03
-2.92
-2.91
Net Worth
0
0.02
0.13
0.14
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.01
-0.03
0.01
-0.06
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.01
0.17
-0.02
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-63.7
11.79
-75.26
-35.69
EBIT growth
-60.9
-248.71
-133.96
-55.65
Net profit growth
-61.04
-322.99
-122.67
-55.42
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,419.65
|103.75
|2,83,449.47
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.8
|58.35
|27,486.81
|72.16
|0.83
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
791.4
|239.08
|17,479.74
|23.01
|0.18
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
207.8
|14.91
|16,229.64
|618.08
|2.99
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
75.79
|88.24
|11,515.5
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Rashmi Sharma
Independent Director
Sunilkumar Bhagvatilal Sharma
Director & CFO
Binita Shah
Additional Director & Ind Dire
Tejas Mahesh Darji
Additional Executive Director
ABHISHEK JOHRI
Additional Executive Director
ASHISH GANDHI
Additional Director
CHIRAG C PARIKH
Additional Director
PARAG PARIMAL THAKORE
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Callista Industries Limited was registered on June 21, 1989. The Company, at present, is solely concentrating in the trading of Textile goods.
The Callista Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.33 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Callista Industries Ltd is ₹2.54 Cr. as of 23 Sep ‘19
The PE and PB ratios of Callista Industries Ltd is 0 and -2124.36 as of 23 Sep ‘19
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Callista Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Callista Industries Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 23 Sep ‘19
Callista Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at -0.50%.
