CHPL Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we are pleased to apprise you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 at 04:00 p.m. at the registered office of the company situated at 44 Empire Square Opp. Vidhyabhar College Baben Ta- Bardoli Surat 394602 The Board of Directors at their meeting held today viz., 14th November,2024 has inter-alia approved following: 1. Unaudited Financial Results for Second Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2024. 2. Appointment of Ms. Binita Shah, Non-Executive Director of Company, who liable to retire by rotation & eligible for re-appointment subject to approval of shareholders at AGM of company. 3. Regularization of Mr. Mahendra Kumar Banwarilal Sharma as the Whole Time Director & Chief Financial Officer of Company subject to approval of Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of the company. 4. Regularization of Mr. Prince Sanjay Jha as Non-Executive Director of Company subject to approval of Shareholders at Annual General Meeting of company. 5. Regularization of Mr. Keshari Nandan as Non-Executive Director of Company subject to approval of Shareholders at Annual General Meeting of company. 6. Resignation of Mr. Chetan Malik, as Company Secretary & Compliance officer of Company. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

CHPL Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Draft Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of chair. The Board has approved the Un-audited Financials for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.11.2024)

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today viz., 26th October, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 44 Empire Square, Opp. Vidhyabharti College, Baben, Ta- Bardoli, Surat, Bardoli, Gujarat 39460 Read less.. Please find the attached Intimation for Appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company

CHPL Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Callista Industries Limited (Formerly known as CHPL Industries Limited) is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 29th May 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 44 Empire Square Opp. Vidhyabharti College Baben Ta- Bardoli Bardoli Surat Gujarat 394602 India to consider and approve the following matters(s): In Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Callista Industries Limited (Formerly Known as CHPL Industries Limited) at their meeting held on Wednesday, 29th day of May, 2024, at the registered office of the Company at 44 Empire Square, Opp. Vidhyabharti College, Baben, Ta- Bardoli, Bardoli Surat, Gujarat - 394602, India have approved the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2024. Read less.. 1. To consider approve and take on record the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company along with Audit Report for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. Standalone Audited Financial Results along with Audit Report for the Year ended on 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Friday, 29th March 2024 at 03:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company at 44 Empire Square, Opp. Vidhyabharti College, Baben, Ta- Bardoli, Surat, Bardoli, Gujarat-394602 India has inter alia considered and approved the Appointment of Mr. Himanshu Jayantilal Parmar as an Internal Auditor of the Company, pursuant to provision of Section 138 of Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, for the financial year 2023-24 Outcome of Board Meeting for Appointment of Internal Auditor

