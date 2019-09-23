Callista Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.01
-0.03
0.01
-0.06
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.01
0.17
-0.02
0
Other operating items
Operating
-0.02
0.13
0
-0.06
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.02
0.13
0
-0.06
Equity raised
-5.81
-5.74
-5.77
-5.65
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
1.04
0.84
0.62
0.54
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-4.8
-4.77
-5.16
-5.18
