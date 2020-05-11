Camson Bio Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-21.3
-11.21
-23.22
-39.92
Depreciation
-6.97
-7.19
-7.44
-21.71
Tax paid
-0.58
0
0.17
2.09
Working capital
-13.24
27.42
-13.59
-150.74
Other operating items
Operating
-42.1
9.01
-44.08
-210.29
Capital expenditure
0
0.41
-3.52
-15.1
Free cash flow
-42.09
9.42
-47.6
-225.39
Equity raised
73.3
94.9
144.32
346.05
Investing
0
0
-2.58
5.97
Financing
49.33
31.79
38.04
19.93
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
80.53
136.11
132.17
146.56
