iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Camson Bio Technologies Ltd Share Price Live

3.31
(-1.78%)
May 11, 2020|10:15:43 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.31
  • Day's High3.31
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close3.37
  • Day's Low3.31
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.03
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value14.91
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9.93
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Camson Bio Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

3.31

Prev. Close

3.37

Turnover(Lac.)

0.03

Day's High

3.31

Day's Low

3.31

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

14.91

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9.93

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Camson Bio Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Camson Bio Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Camson Bio Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:38 PM
Sep-2019Jun-2019Mar-2019Dec-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 24.46%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 24.46%

Non-Promoter- 19.57%

Institutions: 19.56%

Non-Institutions: 55.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Camson Bio Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

30

30

30

30

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14.75

36.66

47.03

74.24

Net Worth

44.75

66.66

77.03

104.24

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

4.97

19.31

10.35

25.4

yoy growth (%)

-74.23

86.57

-59.25

-85

Raw materials

-15.17

-7.69

-2.47

-4.84

As % of sales

304.95

39.86

23.91

19.05

Employee costs

-2.95

-5.04

-5.95

-9.92

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-21.3

-11.21

-23.22

-39.92

Depreciation

-6.97

-7.19

-7.44

-21.71

Tax paid

-0.58

0

0.17

2.09

Working capital

-13.24

27.42

-13.59

-150.74

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-74.23

86.57

-59.25

-85

Op profit growth

-47,715.85

-100.26

-8.11

-188.83

EBIT growth

244.18

-64.95

-52.15

-482.46

Net profit growth

95.2

-51.34

-39.06

-1,327.47

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

19.31

15.39

62.12

203.02

190.88

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

19.31

15.39

62.12

203.02

190.88

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.3

3.94

1.23

6.42

0.51

View Annually Results

Camson Bio Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

91.23

096,329.5467.830507.7251.18

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd

IGIL

390.05

37.2216,856.39139.140.63234.250.61

Embassy Developments Ltd

EMBDL

114.85

55.7515,686.77-47.290588.5786.16

Rites Ltd

RITES

280.6

35.4713,485.74134.413.14586.6152.71

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd

RTNINDIA

64.06

82.138,854.82-352.9204.97.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Camson Bio Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

C-7 7t Floor Corporate Block,

Golden Enclave Old Airport Rd,

Karnataka - 560017

Tel: 080-40768900

Website: http://www.camsonbiotechnologies.com

Email: info@camsonbiotechnologies.com

Registrar Office

No. 30 Ramana Resid.,

4th Cross Sampige Rd, Malleswaram,

Bangalore - 560003

Tel: 91-80-23460815-818

Website: www.integratedindia.in

Email: alfint@vsnl.com

Summary

Camson Bio Technologies Limited (Camson) is an India-based agriculture biotechnology company. The company is a leading agricultural biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in providing seeds and...
Read More

Reports by Camson Bio Technologies Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Camson Bio Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Camson Bio Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.31 today.

What is the Market Cap of Camson Bio Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Camson Bio Technologies Ltd is ₹9.93 Cr. as of 11 May ‘20

What is the PE and PB ratio of Camson Bio Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Camson Bio Technologies Ltd is 0 and 0.22 as of 11 May ‘20

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Camson Bio Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Camson Bio Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Camson Bio Technologies Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 11 May ‘20

What is the CAGR of Camson Bio Technologies Ltd?

Camson Bio Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -51.02%, 3 Years at -52.98%, 1 Year at -56.45%, 6 Month at -35.35%, 3 Month at -17.04% and 1 Month at -5.43%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Camson Bio Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Camson Bio Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 24.46 %
Institutions - 19.57 %
Public - 55.97 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Camson Bio Technologies Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.