SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹3.31
Prev. Close₹3.37
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹3.31
Day's Low₹3.31
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹14.91
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9.93
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
30
30
30
30
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.75
36.66
47.03
74.24
Net Worth
44.75
66.66
77.03
104.24
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
4.97
19.31
10.35
25.4
yoy growth (%)
-74.23
86.57
-59.25
-85
Raw materials
-15.17
-7.69
-2.47
-4.84
As % of sales
304.95
39.86
23.91
19.05
Employee costs
-2.95
-5.04
-5.95
-9.92
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-21.3
-11.21
-23.22
-39.92
Depreciation
-6.97
-7.19
-7.44
-21.71
Tax paid
-0.58
0
0.17
2.09
Working capital
-13.24
27.42
-13.59
-150.74
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-74.23
86.57
-59.25
-85
Op profit growth
-47,715.85
-100.26
-8.11
-188.83
EBIT growth
244.18
-64.95
-52.15
-482.46
Net profit growth
95.2
-51.34
-39.06
-1,327.47
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
19.31
15.39
62.12
203.02
190.88
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
19.31
15.39
62.12
203.02
190.88
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.3
3.94
1.23
6.42
0.51
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
91.23
|0
|96,329.54
|67.83
|0
|507.72
|51.18
International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd
IGIL
390.05
|37.22
|16,856.39
|139.14
|0.63
|234.2
|50.61
Embassy Developments Ltd
EMBDL
114.85
|55.75
|15,686.77
|-47.29
|0
|588.57
|86.16
Rites Ltd
RITES
280.6
|35.47
|13,485.74
|134.41
|3.14
|586.61
|52.71
RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd
RTNINDIA
64.06
|82.13
|8,854.82
|-352.92
|0
|4.9
|7.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
C-7 7t Floor Corporate Block,
Golden Enclave Old Airport Rd,
Karnataka - 560017
Tel: 080-40768900
Website: http://www.camsonbiotechnologies.com
Email: info@camsonbiotechnologies.com
No. 30 Ramana Resid.,
4th Cross Sampige Rd, Malleswaram,
Bangalore - 560003
Tel: 91-80-23460815-818
Website: www.integratedindia.in
Email: alfint@vsnl.com
Summary
Camson Bio Technologies Limited (Camson) is an India-based agriculture biotechnology company. The company is a leading agricultural biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in providing seeds and...
Reports by Camson Bio Technologies Ltd
