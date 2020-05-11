Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
4.97
19.31
10.35
25.4
yoy growth (%)
-74.23
86.57
-59.25
-85
Raw materials
-15.17
-7.69
-2.47
-4.84
As % of sales
304.95
39.86
23.91
19.05
Employee costs
-2.95
-5.04
-5.95
-9.92
As % of sales
59.4
26.14
57.49
39.06
Other costs
-3.23
-6.52
-15.13
-25.01
As % of sales (Other Cost)
65.02
33.81
146.23
98.48
Operating profit
-16.39
0.03
-13.21
-14.37
OPM
-329.38
0.17
-127.65
-56.6
Depreciation
-6.97
-7.19
-7.44
-21.71
Interest expense
-1.14
-5.35
-6.5
-4.98
Other income
3.2
1.29
3.93
1.15
Profit before tax
-21.3
-11.21
-23.22
-39.92
Taxes
-0.58
0
0.17
2.09
Tax rate
2.76
0
-0.73
-5.24
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-21.89
-11.21
-23.05
-37.83
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-21.89
-11.21
-23.05
-37.83
yoy growth (%)
95.2
-51.34
-39.06
-1,327.47
NPM
-440.01
-58.08
-222.74
-148.93
