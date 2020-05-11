Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
25.45
-75.21
-69.4
6.35
Op profit growth
-100.23
-2.9
-201.74
-40.86
EBIT growth
-67.78
-50.66
-623.74
-65.03
Net profit growth
-51.71
-24.81
-2,137.64
-85.31
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0.17
-93.77
-23.93
7.19
EBIT margin
-30.33
-118.13
-59.33
3.46
Net profit margin
-74.13
-192.63
-63.49
0.95
RoCE
-4.95
-12.7
-15.32
2.4
RoNW
-5.04
-8.38
-5.4
0.19
RoA
-3.02
-5.18
-4.09
0.16
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0.04
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-7.16
-12.44
-20.88
-4.02
Book value per share
22.22
25.03
33.87
87.75
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
2,340
P/CEPS
-2.12
-1.39
-1.68
-23.28
P/B
0.68
0.69
1.03
1.06
EV/EBIDTA
70.65
-9.33
-12.17
15.52
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
-0.68
-4.79
-94.63
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
83.45
383.44
552.74
227.48
Inventory days
495.6
271.39
114.17
61.46
Creditor days
-149.49
-138.21
-82.28
-30.36
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1.09
2.68
5.53
-1.42
Net debt / equity
0.72
0.6
0.59
0.17
Net debt / op. profit
1,408.65
-3.16
-4.07
3.12
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-39.86
-49.51
-56.76
-52.54
Employee costs
-26.14
-41.9
-21.39
-7.53
Other costs
-33.81
-102.35
-45.77
-32.72
