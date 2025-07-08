Camson Bio Technologies Ltd Summary

Camson Bio Technologies Limited (Camson) is an India-based agriculture biotechnology company. The company is a leading agricultural biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in providing seeds and agri bio inputs, in the form of biocides and bio fertilizers to the farmers. It elivers innovative products to maximize agricultural productivity and sustainability while reducing the environmental impact.The Company operates in two segments: Seeds and Vegetables, and Agri Biotech Products. Camsons products include agricultural biotech products and zero residue vegetables and fruits. The Company provides a range of bio-products, including biocides, bio-fertilizers and hybrid seeds. Its biocides provide farmers crop protection and help farmers to produce crops. Founded in 1993, Camson combines traditional knowledge in agriculture with latest advances in safety and protection to market a wide range of products. These include hybrid seeds, bio-fertilizers and biocides that are non-poisonous, eco-friendly and residue-free.Headquartered in Bangalore, Camson employs the best talent in the field to address the demand for constant innovation. From discovery to development, Camson has the defining science and multi-product manufacturing capabilities to bring innovative biotechnologies to farmers.Partnering with rural farming communities, government agencies and corporate houses in India, Camson aims to empower farming communities through need-focused research and development. Camson believes innovation in agricultural science and technology is the most powerful means to realize its vision of creating a healthy and disease-free society.During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2010, the Company had a production of 171,248 kilograms of seeds, and 1190,526 liters and 1193,302 kilograms of biocides. As of March 31, 2010, the Company had an installed capacity of 250,000 kilograms of seeds and 1500,000 kilograms of biocides.