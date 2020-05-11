Camson Seeds Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
30
30
30
30
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.57
41.03
47.08
40.8
Net Worth
35.57
71.03
77.08
70.8
Minority Interest
Debt
2.04
2.51
2.07
29.91
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
37.61
73.54
79.15
100.71
Fixed Assets
12.2
13.43
13.89
14.35
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
25.33
60.02
65.18
86.3
Inventories
30.33
70.85
71.51
88.41
Inventory Days
3,391.98
14,925.17
737.36
2,108.69
Sundry Debtors
1.32
1.3
1.54
2.49
Debtor Days
147.62
273.85
15.87
59.38
Other Current Assets
1.87
4.75
2.52
1.35
Sundry Creditors
-1.31
-2.71
-2.23
-1.17
Creditor Days
146.5
570.88
22.99
27.9
Other Current Liabilities
-6.88
-14.17
-8.16
-4.78
Cash
0.08
0.08
0.09
0.05
Total Assets
37.61
73.53
79.16
100.7
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.