iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Camson Seeds Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.9
(-4.26%)
May 11, 2020|01:13:43 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Camson Seeds Ltd

Camson Seeds Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-35.46

-6.04

6.22

-4.72

Depreciation

-0.48

-0.45

-0.45

-1.26

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-35.43

-5.23

-21.29

-6.25

Other operating items

Operating

-71.38

-11.74

-15.52

-12.24

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0.01

Free cash flow

-71.38

-11.74

-15.52

-12.23

Equity raised

82.06

94.15

81.65

91.62

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

4.55

4.58

31.98

57.85

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

15.23

86.99

98.11

137.23

Camson Seeds Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Camson Seeds Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.