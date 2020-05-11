Camson Seeds Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-35.46
-6.04
6.22
-4.72
Depreciation
-0.48
-0.45
-0.45
-1.26
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-35.43
-5.23
-21.29
-6.25
Other operating items
Operating
-71.38
-11.74
-15.52
-12.24
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0.01
Free cash flow
-71.38
-11.74
-15.52
-12.23
Equity raised
82.06
94.15
81.65
91.62
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
4.55
4.58
31.98
57.85
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
15.23
86.99
98.11
137.23
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.