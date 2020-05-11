Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3.26
1.73
35.39
15.3
yoy growth (%)
88.36
-95.1
131.31
66.71
Raw materials
-41.25
-5.15
-19.19
-7.65
As % of sales
1,264.07
297.8
54.23
49.99
Employee costs
-1.18
-0.97
-2.55
-2.53
As % of sales
36.16
56.17
7.22
16.57
Other costs
-1.04
-1.08
-5.59
-6.41
As % of sales (Other Cost)
32.07
62.76
15.79
41.91
Operating profit
-40.21
-5.48
8.04
-1.29
OPM
-1,232.3
-316.74
22.73
-8.48
Depreciation
-0.48
-0.45
-0.45
-1.26
Interest expense
-0.11
-0.1
-1.41
-2.38
Other income
5.35
0
0.04
0.22
Profit before tax
-35.46
-6.04
6.22
-4.72
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-35.46
-6.04
6.22
-4.72
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-35.46
-6.04
6.22
-4.72
yoy growth (%)
486.48
-197.14
-231.8
-89.69
NPM
-1,086.68
-349.01
17.58
-30.86
