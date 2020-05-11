iifl-logo-icon 1
Camson Seeds Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.9
(-4.26%)
May 11, 2020

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3.26

1.73

35.39

15.3

yoy growth (%)

88.36

-95.1

131.31

66.71

Raw materials

-41.25

-5.15

-19.19

-7.65

As % of sales

1,264.07

297.8

54.23

49.99

Employee costs

-1.18

-0.97

-2.55

-2.53

As % of sales

36.16

56.17

7.22

16.57

Other costs

-1.04

-1.08

-5.59

-6.41

As % of sales (Other Cost)

32.07

62.76

15.79

41.91

Operating profit

-40.21

-5.48

8.04

-1.29

OPM

-1,232.3

-316.74

22.73

-8.48

Depreciation

-0.48

-0.45

-0.45

-1.26

Interest expense

-0.11

-0.1

-1.41

-2.38

Other income

5.35

0

0.04

0.22

Profit before tax

-35.46

-6.04

6.22

-4.72

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-35.46

-6.04

6.22

-4.72

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-35.46

-6.04

6.22

-4.72

yoy growth (%)

486.48

-197.14

-231.8

-89.69

NPM

-1,086.68

-349.01

17.58

-30.86

