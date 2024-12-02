iifl-logo-icon 1
Camson Seeds Ltd Share Price

0.9
(-4.26%)
May 11, 2020|01:13:43 PM

Camson Seeds Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

0.9

Prev. Close

0.94

Turnover(Lac.)

0.04

Day's High

0.9

Day's Low

0.9

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

3.61

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.7

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Camson Seeds Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Camson Seeds Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Camson Seeds Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:00 AM
Mar-2021Dec-2020Sep-2020Jun-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 24.46%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 24.46%

Non-Promoter- 19.96%

Institutions: 19.95%

Non-Institutions: 55.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Camson Seeds Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

30

30

30

30

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.57

41.03

47.08

40.8

Net Worth

35.57

71.03

77.08

70.8

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3.26

1.73

35.39

15.3

yoy growth (%)

88.36

-95.1

131.31

66.71

Raw materials

-41.25

-5.15

-19.19

-7.65

As % of sales

1,264.07

297.8

54.23

49.99

Employee costs

-1.18

-0.97

-2.55

-2.53

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-35.46

-6.04

6.22

-4.72

Depreciation

-0.48

-0.45

-0.45

-1.26

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-35.43

-5.23

-21.29

-6.25

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

88.36

-95.1

131.31

66.71

Op profit growth

632.84

-168.19

-719.53

-58.17

EBIT growth

494.9

-177.82

-426.61

-32.45

Net profit growth

486.48

-197.14

-231.8

-89.69

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Camson Seeds Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Camson Seeds Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Gangwani Reeta Satish

Independent Director

Rohit Satish Sareen

Addtnl Non-Executive Director

Sasibala Singh

Managing Director

Anil Kshetry

Addtnl Independent Director

Sunil Yashpal Kohli

Independent Director

Neelu Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Camson Seeds Ltd

Summary

The Company was incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956 on July 4, 2013. The Company is engaged in the business of undertaking production, cultivation, agri-inputs, processing or otherwise creation and supply of quality seeds for enhancing agriculture, floriculture, forestry, horticulture productivity and animal husbandry.Camson Seed Limited (CSL) was formed as a result of demerger of the seeds business from Camson Bio Technologies Limited. The Company has deployed several research scientists in development of world class and potential hybrids in vegetables and grain seed crops. The Company has very good strong gene pool in various crops, Scientists, R&D infrastructure which can help in development of many more high yielding, disease resistant (Biotic and A-biotic resistance) potential hybrids/varieties for the benefits of Indian as well as overseas farmers and improve the their farm income and increase per capita income. The Company has developed more than 65 hybrids or varieties in important vegetables, fruits and grain crops. The Companys strength in the hybrid seeds business is backed by robust operational efficiency and strong R&D. Presently, the Company is focusing in development of high yielding and disease resistance hybrids with wider adopted hybrids and selection varieties. The Companys focus in providing products to customers has resulted in the requirement of a strong marketing and distribution network. The Company is focusing only on Super Distributors who wil
QUICKLINKS FOR Camson Seeds Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

