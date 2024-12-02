Summary

The Company was incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956 on July 4, 2013. The Company is engaged in the business of undertaking production, cultivation, agri-inputs, processing or otherwise creation and supply of quality seeds for enhancing agriculture, floriculture, forestry, horticulture productivity and animal husbandry.Camson Seed Limited (CSL) was formed as a result of demerger of the seeds business from Camson Bio Technologies Limited. The Company has deployed several research scientists in development of world class and potential hybrids in vegetables and grain seed crops. The Company has very good strong gene pool in various crops, Scientists, R&D infrastructure which can help in development of many more high yielding, disease resistant (Biotic and A-biotic resistance) potential hybrids/varieties for the benefits of Indian as well as overseas farmers and improve the their farm income and increase per capita income. The Company has developed more than 65 hybrids or varieties in important vegetables, fruits and grain crops. The Companys strength in the hybrid seeds business is backed by robust operational efficiency and strong R&D. Presently, the Company is focusing in development of high yielding and disease resistance hybrids with wider adopted hybrids and selection varieties. The Companys focus in providing products to customers has resulted in the requirement of a strong marketing and distribution network. The Company is focusing only on Super Distributors who wil

