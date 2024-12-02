SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹0.9
Prev. Close₹0.94
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹0.9
Day's Low₹0.9
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹3.61
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.7
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
30
30
30
30
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.57
41.03
47.08
40.8
Net Worth
35.57
71.03
77.08
70.8
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3.26
1.73
35.39
15.3
yoy growth (%)
88.36
-95.1
131.31
66.71
Raw materials
-41.25
-5.15
-19.19
-7.65
As % of sales
1,264.07
297.8
54.23
49.99
Employee costs
-1.18
-0.97
-2.55
-2.53
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-35.46
-6.04
6.22
-4.72
Depreciation
-0.48
-0.45
-0.45
-1.26
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-35.43
-5.23
-21.29
-6.25
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
88.36
-95.1
131.31
66.71
Op profit growth
632.84
-168.19
-719.53
-58.17
EBIT growth
494.9
-177.82
-426.61
-32.45
Net profit growth
486.48
-197.14
-231.8
-89.69
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Gangwani Reeta Satish
Independent Director
Rohit Satish Sareen
Addtnl Non-Executive Director
Sasibala Singh
Managing Director
Anil Kshetry
Addtnl Independent Director
Sunil Yashpal Kohli
Independent Director
Neelu Singh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Camson Seeds Ltd
Summary
The Company was incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956 on July 4, 2013. The Company is engaged in the business of undertaking production, cultivation, agri-inputs, processing or otherwise creation and supply of quality seeds for enhancing agriculture, floriculture, forestry, horticulture productivity and animal husbandry.Camson Seed Limited (CSL) was formed as a result of demerger of the seeds business from Camson Bio Technologies Limited. The Company has deployed several research scientists in development of world class and potential hybrids in vegetables and grain seed crops. The Company has very good strong gene pool in various crops, Scientists, R&D infrastructure which can help in development of many more high yielding, disease resistant (Biotic and A-biotic resistance) potential hybrids/varieties for the benefits of Indian as well as overseas farmers and improve the their farm income and increase per capita income. The Company has developed more than 65 hybrids or varieties in important vegetables, fruits and grain crops. The Companys strength in the hybrid seeds business is backed by robust operational efficiency and strong R&D. Presently, the Company is focusing in development of high yielding and disease resistance hybrids with wider adopted hybrids and selection varieties. The Companys focus in providing products to customers has resulted in the requirement of a strong marketing and distribution network. The Company is focusing only on Super Distributors who wil
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.