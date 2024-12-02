Camson Seeds Ltd Summary

The Company was incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956 on July 4, 2013. The Company is engaged in the business of undertaking production, cultivation, agri-inputs, processing or otherwise creation and supply of quality seeds for enhancing agriculture, floriculture, forestry, horticulture productivity and animal husbandry.Camson Seed Limited (CSL) was formed as a result of demerger of the seeds business from Camson Bio Technologies Limited. The Company has deployed several research scientists in development of world class and potential hybrids in vegetables and grain seed crops. The Company has very good strong gene pool in various crops, Scientists, R&D infrastructure which can help in development of many more high yielding, disease resistant (Biotic and A-biotic resistance) potential hybrids/varieties for the benefits of Indian as well as overseas farmers and improve the their farm income and increase per capita income. The Company has developed more than 65 hybrids or varieties in important vegetables, fruits and grain crops. The Companys strength in the hybrid seeds business is backed by robust operational efficiency and strong R&D. Presently, the Company is focusing in development of high yielding and disease resistance hybrids with wider adopted hybrids and selection varieties. The Companys focus in providing products to customers has resulted in the requirement of a strong marketing and distribution network. The Company is focusing only on Super Distributors who will act as C&F Agents to ensure requisite delivery volumes in a timely and cost efficient manner. The Company ensures that farmers have a quick and easy access to the products. In the recent years, Camson Seeds has been optimizing and raising the standards across the organization with a key focus on sales & distribution. Control Union (CU) is an international organization, offering certification for companies operating in agri, food and allied sectors including agriculture, food, feed, forest products, textiles and bio-energy. The certification is internationally accepted by various authorities and widely recognized.The Company has obtained certification under OHSAS 18001: 2007 from Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems. The Company holds the certification by the Control Union in the area of Organic Cultivation. This certification continues to strengthen the presence in the organic space, globally. On 24th September, 2014, the Board of Directors took note of the Scheme of Arrangement and passed necessary resolution to the effect. The Scheme of Arrangement/ De-merger was proposed to demerge the seeds business of Camson Bio Technologies Limited with and into Camson Seeds Limited. A meeting of shareholders, secured creditors and unsecured creditors of Camson Bio Technologies Limited was held on 23rd April, 2015 for the purpose of consideration and approval of the Scheme of Arrangement made between the Camson Bio Technologies Limited and Camson Seeds Limited and No-Objection Letter pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement was taken on February 9, 2015 of Camson Seeds Limited. The outcome of the meeting of Camson Bio Technologies Limited and Camson Seeds Limited was filed with the Honble High Court on April 26, 2015 for approving the scheme of Demerger by the High Court of Karnataka.