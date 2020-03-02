iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Celestial Biolabs Ltd Balance Sheet

1.9
(0%)
Mar 2, 2020|03:12:40 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Celestial Biolabs Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

22.59

22.59

22.59

22.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-19.81

-19.24

-18.83

-18.66

Net Worth

2.78

3.35

3.76

3.93

Minority Interest

Debt

11.91

11.54

11.28

11.23

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

14.69

14.89

15.04

15.16

Fixed Assets

12.9

12.92

12.94

12.98

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1.78

1.97

2.08

2.17

Inventories

0.03

0.05

0.05

0.05

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

3.71

3.83

3.78

3.83

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.38

0.38

0.38

0.37

Sundry Creditors

-0.27

-0.26

-0.38

-0.34

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2.07

-2.03

-1.75

-1.74

Cash

0.02

0

0.02

0.01

Total Assets

14.7

14.89

15.04

15.16

Celestial Biolabs Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Celestial Biolabs Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.