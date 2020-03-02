Celestial Biolabs Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
22.59
22.59
22.59
22.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-19.81
-19.24
-18.83
-18.66
Net Worth
2.78
3.35
3.76
3.93
Minority Interest
Debt
11.91
11.54
11.28
11.23
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
14.69
14.89
15.04
15.16
Fixed Assets
12.9
12.92
12.94
12.98
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.78
1.97
2.08
2.17
Inventories
0.03
0.05
0.05
0.05
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
3.71
3.83
3.78
3.83
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.38
0.38
0.38
0.37
Sundry Creditors
-0.27
-0.26
-0.38
-0.34
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.07
-2.03
-1.75
-1.74
Cash
0.02
0
0.02
0.01
Total Assets
14.7
14.89
15.04
15.16
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.