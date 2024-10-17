SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹2
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹2
Day's Low₹1.9
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹1.16
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.29
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
22.59
22.59
22.59
22.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-19.81
-19.24
-18.83
-18.66
Net Worth
2.78
3.35
3.76
3.93
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
42.81
38.66
32.85
27.45
yoy growth (%)
10.73
17.67
19.68
16.79
Raw materials
-28.68
-27.73
-18.84
-5.95
As % of sales
66.98
71.73
57.35
21.68
Employee costs
-0.63
-1.08
-1.04
-1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
4.1
3.67
1.85
1.22
Depreciation
-7.69
-3.3
-5.7
-7.05
Tax paid
-0.65
-0.34
0.22
0.06
Working capital
12.24
-30.5
2.3
2.33
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.73
17.67
19.68
16.79
Op profit growth
69.07
-18.21
-31.19
60.39
EBIT growth
11.95
17.62
-41.59
94.07
Net profit growth
3.66
60.28
60.48
53.56
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
0.17
0.15
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
0.17
0.15
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
A N Singh
Director
Padma Singh
Director
Jeetainder Roy Gour
Company Secretary
Sada Naga Latha
Executive Director & CEO
Dattatreya Rao
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Celestial Biolabs Ltd
Summary
CELESTIAL LABS LIMITED was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on November 19, 1997 as Celestial Technologies Private Limited. Mr. Rajani Kanth Katragadda and Mr. Vijay Marur have promoted the company. The company was later converted into a Public Limited Company under the name Celestial Technologies Limited on December 6, 1999 and has been subsequently renamed as CELESTIAL LABS LIMITED effective from February 13, 2004. The present promoter of the company is Mr. Aditya Narayan Singh. The Original promoters sold their holding to the present promoter on 7.11.1998.The company has received ISO 9001-2000 certificate. The company has been providing customized enterprise solutions, bioinformatics services and also involved in development of biopharmaceuticals and industrial enzymes. The company is in contact with Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology (CCMB) under the aegis of Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India and Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), premier chemical and Biological Institutions in Hyderabad to work on collaborative research projects to be funded by Department of Science and Technology New Delhi. The Company has offer both service and solutions like application management for legacy system, upgrade and maintenance system. Molecular informatics, data management, algorithm development, compliances and data curation, warehousing and visualization and custom built application are the
