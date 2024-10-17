iifl-logo-icon 1
Celestial Biolabs Ltd Share Price

1.9
(0%)
Mar 2, 2020|03:12:40 PM

Celestial Biolabs Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

2

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0.04

Day's High

2

Day's Low

1.9

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

1.16

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.29

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Celestial Biolabs Ltd Corporate Action

22 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

22 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Apr, 2024

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Celestial Biolabs Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Celestial Biolabs Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:20 AM
Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023Jun-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 26.07%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 26.07%

Non-Promoter- 73.92%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 73.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Celestial Biolabs Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

22.59

22.59

22.59

22.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-19.81

-19.24

-18.83

-18.66

Net Worth

2.78

3.35

3.76

3.93

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

42.81

38.66

32.85

27.45

yoy growth (%)

10.73

17.67

19.68

16.79

Raw materials

-28.68

-27.73

-18.84

-5.95

As % of sales

66.98

71.73

57.35

21.68

Employee costs

-0.63

-1.08

-1.04

-1

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

4.1

3.67

1.85

1.22

Depreciation

-7.69

-3.3

-5.7

-7.05

Tax paid

-0.65

-0.34

0.22

0.06

Working capital

12.24

-30.5

2.3

2.33

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.73

17.67

19.68

16.79

Op profit growth

69.07

-18.21

-31.19

60.39

EBIT growth

11.95

17.62

-41.59

94.07

Net profit growth

3.66

60.28

60.48

53.56

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

0.17

0.15

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

0.17

0.15

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0

0

View Annually Results

Celestial Biolabs Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Celestial Biolabs Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

A N Singh

Director

Padma Singh

Director

Jeetainder Roy Gour

Company Secretary

Sada Naga Latha

Executive Director & CEO

Dattatreya Rao

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Celestial Biolabs Ltd

Summary

CELESTIAL LABS LIMITED was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on November 19, 1997 as Celestial Technologies Private Limited. Mr. Rajani Kanth Katragadda and Mr. Vijay Marur have promoted the company. The company was later converted into a Public Limited Company under the name Celestial Technologies Limited on December 6, 1999 and has been subsequently renamed as CELESTIAL LABS LIMITED effective from February 13, 2004. The present promoter of the company is Mr. Aditya Narayan Singh. The Original promoters sold their holding to the present promoter on 7.11.1998.The company has received ISO 9001-2000 certificate. The company has been providing customized enterprise solutions, bioinformatics services and also involved in development of biopharmaceuticals and industrial enzymes. The company is in contact with Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology (CCMB) under the aegis of Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India and Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), premier chemical and Biological Institutions in Hyderabad to work on collaborative research projects to be funded by Department of Science and Technology New Delhi. The Company has offer both service and solutions like application management for legacy system, upgrade and maintenance system. Molecular informatics, data management, algorithm development, compliances and data curation, warehousing and visualization and custom built application are the
