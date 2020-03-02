iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Celestial Biolabs Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.9
(0%)
Mar 2, 2020|03:12:40 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Celestial Biolabs Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

42.81

38.66

32.85

27.45

yoy growth (%)

10.73

17.67

19.68

16.79

Raw materials

-28.68

-27.73

-18.84

-5.95

As % of sales

66.98

71.73

57.35

21.68

Employee costs

-0.63

-1.08

-1.04

-1

As % of sales

1.48

2.79

3.16

3.67

Other costs

-1.67

-2.85

-4.41

-8.05

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.9

7.37

13.44

29.34

Operating profit

11.82

6.99

8.55

12.43

OPM

27.62

18.09

26.03

45.29

Depreciation

-7.69

-3.3

-5.7

-7.05

Interest expense

-0.02

-0.01

-1.28

-4.14

Other income

0

0

0.28

0

Profit before tax

4.1

3.67

1.85

1.22

Taxes

-0.65

-0.34

0.22

0.06

Tax rate

-15.87

-9.26

12.4

5.44

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.45

3.33

2.08

1.29

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

3.45

3.33

2.08

1.29

yoy growth (%)

3.66

60.28

60.48

53.56

NPM

8.07

8.62

6.33

4.72

Celestial Biolabs Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Celestial Biolabs Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.