Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
42.81
38.66
32.85
27.45
yoy growth (%)
10.73
17.67
19.68
16.79
Raw materials
-28.68
-27.73
-18.84
-5.95
As % of sales
66.98
71.73
57.35
21.68
Employee costs
-0.63
-1.08
-1.04
-1
As % of sales
1.48
2.79
3.16
3.67
Other costs
-1.67
-2.85
-4.41
-8.05
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.9
7.37
13.44
29.34
Operating profit
11.82
6.99
8.55
12.43
OPM
27.62
18.09
26.03
45.29
Depreciation
-7.69
-3.3
-5.7
-7.05
Interest expense
-0.02
-0.01
-1.28
-4.14
Other income
0
0
0.28
0
Profit before tax
4.1
3.67
1.85
1.22
Taxes
-0.65
-0.34
0.22
0.06
Tax rate
-15.87
-9.26
12.4
5.44
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.45
3.33
2.08
1.29
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
3.45
3.33
2.08
1.29
yoy growth (%)
3.66
60.28
60.48
53.56
NPM
8.07
8.62
6.33
4.72
