Celestial Biolabs Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
4.1
3.67
1.85
1.22
Depreciation
-7.69
-3.3
-5.7
-7.05
Tax paid
-0.65
-0.34
0.22
0.06
Working capital
12.24
-30.5
2.3
2.33
Other operating items
Operating
8
-30.46
-1.32
-3.43
Capital expenditure
0.01
37.71
0.89
8.98
Free cash flow
8.01
7.24
-0.43
5.54
Equity raised
152.51
150.04
142.91
136.21
Investing
0
-0.3
0.3
0
Financing
2.47
1.3
4.22
-2.51
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
162.99
158.28
147
139.25
