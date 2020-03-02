iifl-logo-icon 1
Celestial Biolabs Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.9
(0%)
Mar 2, 2020

QUICKLINKS FOR Celestial Biolabs Ltd

Celestial Biolabs Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

4.1

3.67

1.85

1.22

Depreciation

-7.69

-3.3

-5.7

-7.05

Tax paid

-0.65

-0.34

0.22

0.06

Working capital

12.24

-30.5

2.3

2.33

Other operating items

Operating

8

-30.46

-1.32

-3.43

Capital expenditure

0.01

37.71

0.89

8.98

Free cash flow

8.01

7.24

-0.43

5.54

Equity raised

152.51

150.04

142.91

136.21

Investing

0

-0.3

0.3

0

Financing

2.47

1.3

4.22

-2.51

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

162.99

158.28

147

139.25

