Celestial Biolabs Ltd Summary

CELESTIAL LABS LIMITED was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on November 19, 1997 as Celestial Technologies Private Limited. Mr. Rajani Kanth Katragadda and Mr. Vijay Marur have promoted the company. The company was later converted into a Public Limited Company under the name Celestial Technologies Limited on December 6, 1999 and has been subsequently renamed as CELESTIAL LABS LIMITED effective from February 13, 2004. The present promoter of the company is Mr. Aditya Narayan Singh. The Original promoters sold their holding to the present promoter on 7.11.1998.The company has received ISO 9001-2000 certificate. The company has been providing customized enterprise solutions, bioinformatics services and also involved in development of biopharmaceuticals and industrial enzymes. The company is in contact with Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology (CCMB) under the aegis of Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India and Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), premier chemical and Biological Institutions in Hyderabad to work on collaborative research projects to be funded by Department of Science and Technology New Delhi. The Company has offer both service and solutions like application management for legacy system, upgrade and maintenance system. Molecular informatics, data management, algorithm development, compliances and data curation, warehousing and visualization and custom built application are the current part of services. To strengthen the Drug molecule development and related services like Target identification and advance fragment based lead optimization solution, Celestial has developed a de novo drug design tool CELSUITE to aid the pharma industry in finding the lead molecules for drug discovery and protected the IPR by filing under the Copyright Act, 1957. (Appraised and funded by Department of Science and Technology, New Delhi).The company is setting up an Industrial biotechnology facility to manufacture industrial enzymes. This facility would also include the Development laboratories for carrying out further R & D activities to develop new related products for reducing Wrinkles / Stretch marks and acceleration of wound healing from the same chemical structure of vitiligo. The proposed Facility is being set up at Shapoorji Pallonji Biotech Park in Genome Valley at Hyderabad in Andhra Pradesh.