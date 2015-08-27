iifl-logo-icon 1
Centron Industrial Alliance Ltd Balance Sheet

0.55
(-3.51%)
Aug 27, 2015

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

10.13

10.13

9.96

9.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13.67

13.43

13.44

13.36

Net Worth

23.8

23.56

23.4

23.32

Minority Interest

Debt

0.04

0

0

1.05

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

23.84

23.56

23.4

24.37

Fixed Assets

0.08

0.01

0.01

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

6.06

5.44

5.4

5.4

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

17.69

17.83

17.81

18.89

Inventories

0.02

0.04

0.05

0.06

Inventory Days

0.55

Sundry Debtors

0.08

0

0.02

0

Debtor Days

0.22

Other Current Assets

17.69

17.94

17.98

19.11

Sundry Creditors

-0.06

-0.1

-0.22

-0.25

Creditor Days

2.43

Other Current Liabilities

-0.04

-0.05

-0.02

-0.03

Cash

0.02

0.28

0.18

0.06

Total Assets

23.85

23.56

23.4

24.36

