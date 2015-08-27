Centron Industrial Alliance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
10.13
10.13
9.96
9.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13.67
13.43
13.44
13.36
Net Worth
23.8
23.56
23.4
23.32
Minority Interest
Debt
0.04
0
0
1.05
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
23.84
23.56
23.4
24.37
Fixed Assets
0.08
0.01
0.01
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
6.06
5.44
5.4
5.4
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
17.69
17.83
17.81
18.89
Inventories
0.02
0.04
0.05
0.06
Inventory Days
0.55
Sundry Debtors
0.08
0
0.02
0
Debtor Days
0.22
Other Current Assets
17.69
17.94
17.98
19.11
Sundry Creditors
-0.06
-0.1
-0.22
-0.25
Creditor Days
2.43
Other Current Liabilities
-0.04
-0.05
-0.02
-0.03
Cash
0.02
0.28
0.18
0.06
Total Assets
23.85
23.56
23.4
24.36
