|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
32.92
4.11
4.13
4.52
yoy growth (%)
699.49
-0.48
-8.56
-77.01
Raw materials
-32.94
-4.13
-4.23
-4.51
As % of sales
100.05
100.47
102.22
99.81
Employee costs
-0.34
-0.34
-0.22
-0.29
As % of sales
1.06
8.42
5.46
6.44
Other costs
-0.22
-0.22
-0.28
-0.3
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.67
5.54
6.78
6.75
Operating profit
-0.59
-0.59
-0.59
-0.58
OPM
-1.79
-14.43
-14.47
-13
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.71
0.7
0.69
0.68
Profit before tax
0.12
0.11
0.09
0.09
Taxes
-0.04
-0.02
0
-0.02
Tax rate
-37.22
-19.38
-7.52
-23.52
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.07
0.09
0.09
0.07
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.07
0.09
0.09
0.07
yoy growth (%)
-17.04
-0.75
23.77
-84.21
NPM
0.23
2.22
2.22
1.64
No Record Found
