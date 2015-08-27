iifl-logo-icon 1
Centron Industrial Alliance Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.55
(-3.51%)
Aug 27, 2015

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

32.92

4.11

4.13

4.52

yoy growth (%)

699.49

-0.48

-8.56

-77.01

Raw materials

-32.94

-4.13

-4.23

-4.51

As % of sales

100.05

100.47

102.22

99.81

Employee costs

-0.34

-0.34

-0.22

-0.29

As % of sales

1.06

8.42

5.46

6.44

Other costs

-0.22

-0.22

-0.28

-0.3

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.67

5.54

6.78

6.75

Operating profit

-0.59

-0.59

-0.59

-0.58

OPM

-1.79

-14.43

-14.47

-13

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.71

0.7

0.69

0.68

Profit before tax

0.12

0.11

0.09

0.09

Taxes

-0.04

-0.02

0

-0.02

Tax rate

-37.22

-19.38

-7.52

-23.52

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.07

0.09

0.09

0.07

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.07

0.09

0.09

0.07

yoy growth (%)

-17.04

-0.75

23.77

-84.21

NPM

0.23

2.22

2.22

1.64

