Centron Industrial Alliance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.12
0.11
0.09
0.09
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.04
-0.02
0
-0.02
Working capital
-3.23
0.39
13.79
0.51
Other operating items
Operating
-3.15
0.48
13.88
0.58
Capital expenditure
0
0
-0.12
0
Free cash flow
-3.15
0.48
13.76
0.58
Equity raised
26.52
26.13
25.95
25.87
Investing
4.1
0
-1.7
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
27.47
26.62
38.02
26.46
No Record Found
