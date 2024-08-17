iifl-logo-icon 1
Centron Industrial Alliance Ltd Share Price

0.55
(-3.51%)
Aug 27, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Centron Industrial Alliance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

0.55

Prev. Close

0.57

Turnover(Lac.)

1.57

Day's High

0.55

Day's Low

0.55

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

2.37

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.48

P/E

27.5

EPS

0.02

Divi. Yield

0

Centron Industrial Alliance Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Centron Industrial Alliance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Centron Industrial Alliance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:20 AM
Sep-2021Jun-2021Mar-2021Dec-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Centron Industrial Alliance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

10.13

10.13

9.96

9.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13.67

13.43

13.44

13.36

Net Worth

23.8

23.56

23.4

23.32

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

32.92

4.11

4.13

4.52

yoy growth (%)

699.49

-0.48

-8.56

-77.01

Raw materials

-32.94

-4.13

-4.23

-4.51

As % of sales

100.05

100.47

102.22

99.81

Employee costs

-0.34

-0.34

-0.22

-0.29

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0.12

0.11

0.09

0.09

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.04

-0.02

0

-0.02

Working capital

-3.23

0.39

13.79

0.51

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

699.49

-0.48

-8.56

-77.01

Op profit growth

-0.36

-0.7

1.71

-40.74

EBIT growth

6.51

13.84

2.36

-83.54

Net profit growth

-17.04

-0.75

23.77

-84.21

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2004Mar-2003

Gross Sales

3.61

16.9

15.72

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.61

16.9

15.72

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.04

1.75

0.23

Centron Industrial Alliance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Centron Industrial Alliance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Anand Pratap Singh

Executive Director

Shobha Garg

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ravindra Hetawal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Manish Bhutra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sonu Verma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Centron Industrial Alliance Ltd

Summary

Centron Industrial Alliance Limited is engaged in the manufacture of razor blades at its unit located at Chikalthana in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra. The company was set up in 1949, by the Dahanukar group. The company is based in Mumbai, India.
QUICKLINKS FOR Centron Industrial Alliance Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

