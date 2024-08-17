Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹0.55
Prev. Close₹0.57
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.57
Day's High₹0.55
Day's Low₹0.55
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹2.37
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.48
P/E27.5
EPS0.02
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
10.13
10.13
9.96
9.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13.67
13.43
13.44
13.36
Net Worth
23.8
23.56
23.4
23.32
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
32.92
4.11
4.13
4.52
yoy growth (%)
699.49
-0.48
-8.56
-77.01
Raw materials
-32.94
-4.13
-4.23
-4.51
As % of sales
100.05
100.47
102.22
99.81
Employee costs
-0.34
-0.34
-0.22
-0.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.12
0.11
0.09
0.09
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.04
-0.02
0
-0.02
Working capital
-3.23
0.39
13.79
0.51
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
699.49
-0.48
-8.56
-77.01
Op profit growth
-0.36
-0.7
1.71
-40.74
EBIT growth
6.51
13.84
2.36
-83.54
Net profit growth
-17.04
-0.75
23.77
-84.21
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2004
|Mar-2003
Gross Sales
3.61
16.9
15.72
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.61
16.9
15.72
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.04
1.75
0.23
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Anand Pratap Singh
Executive Director
Shobha Garg
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ravindra Hetawal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Manish Bhutra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sonu Verma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Centron Industrial Alliance Ltd
Summary
Centron Industrial Alliance Limited is engaged in the manufacture of razor blades at its unit located at Chikalthana in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra. The company was set up in 1949, by the Dahanukar group. The company is based in Mumbai, India.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.