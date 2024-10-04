CES Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
36.4
36.4
36.4
36.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
66.84
58.96
45.56
35.4
Net Worth
103.24
95.36
81.96
71.8
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.88
4.09
4.09
3.56
Total Liabilities
107.12
99.45
86.05
75.36
Fixed Assets
47.14
38.88
39.85
42.62
Intangible Assets
Investments
10.04
10.04
10.04
10.04
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.47
1.68
1.45
1.46
Networking Capital
8.56
-13.25
0.25
1.8
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
46.51
37.06
30.98
29.56
Debtor Days
85.05
Other Current Assets
21.33
15.61
14.93
12.2
Sundry Creditors
-11.06
-8
-15.36
-1.34
Creditor Days
3.85
Other Current Liabilities
-48.21
-57.92
-30.3
-38.62
Cash
39.9
62.1
34.46
19.45
Total Assets
107.12
99.45
86.05
75.37
