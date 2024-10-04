CES Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
6.93
11.07
7.17
15.32
Depreciation
-2.97
-3.42
-2.69
-2.06
Tax paid
-4.05
-1.61
-2.35
-4.79
Working capital
5.66
-0.8
-1.66
1.19
Other operating items
Operating
5.56
5.22
0.46
9.65
Capital expenditure
0.17
14
8.27
11.31
Free cash flow
5.73
19.22
8.74
20.96
Equity raised
66.27
116.12
103.71
83.21
Investing
0
2.19
0
4.38
Financing
0
-5.88
8.4
12.95
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
72.01
131.66
120.86
121.51
