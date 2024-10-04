iifl-logo
CES Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.46
(4.55%)
Oct 4, 2024|09:00:00 AM

CES FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

6.93

11.07

7.17

15.32

Depreciation

-2.97

-3.42

-2.69

-2.06

Tax paid

-4.05

-1.61

-2.35

-4.79

Working capital

5.66

-0.8

-1.66

1.19

Other operating items

Operating

5.56

5.22

0.46

9.65

Capital expenditure

0.17

14

8.27

11.31

Free cash flow

5.73

19.22

8.74

20.96

Equity raised

66.27

116.12

103.71

83.21

Investing

0

2.19

0

4.38

Financing

0

-5.88

8.4

12.95

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

72.01

131.66

120.86

121.51

