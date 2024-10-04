Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
126.84
113.38
74.42
67.1
yoy growth (%)
11.87
52.35
10.9
34.02
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-62.44
-60.5
-50.83
-38.57
As % of sales
49.23
53.36
68.3
57.48
Other costs
-59.74
-40.32
-13.2
-10.49
As % of sales (Other Cost)
47.1
35.56
17.74
15.63
Operating profit
4.64
12.55
10.38
18.03
OPM
3.66
11.07
13.95
26.87
Depreciation
-2.97
-3.42
-2.69
-2.06
Interest expense
0
-0.06
-0.63
-1.05
Other income
5.27
2.01
0.12
0.41
Profit before tax
6.93
11.07
7.17
15.32
Taxes
-4.05
-1.61
-2.35
-4.79
Tax rate
-58.41
-14.54
-32.79
-31.28
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.88
9.46
4.82
10.53
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.88
9.46
4.82
10.53
yoy growth (%)
-69.51
96.25
-54.2
18.34
NPM
2.27
8.34
6.47
15.69
