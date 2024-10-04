iifl-logo
CES Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.46
(4.55%)
Oct 4, 2024|09:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

126.84

113.38

74.42

67.1

yoy growth (%)

11.87

52.35

10.9

34.02

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-62.44

-60.5

-50.83

-38.57

As % of sales

49.23

53.36

68.3

57.48

Other costs

-59.74

-40.32

-13.2

-10.49

As % of sales (Other Cost)

47.1

35.56

17.74

15.63

Operating profit

4.64

12.55

10.38

18.03

OPM

3.66

11.07

13.95

26.87

Depreciation

-2.97

-3.42

-2.69

-2.06

Interest expense

0

-0.06

-0.63

-1.05

Other income

5.27

2.01

0.12

0.41

Profit before tax

6.93

11.07

7.17

15.32

Taxes

-4.05

-1.61

-2.35

-4.79

Tax rate

-58.41

-14.54

-32.79

-31.28

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.88

9.46

4.82

10.53

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.88

9.46

4.82

10.53

yoy growth (%)

-69.51

96.25

-54.2

18.34

NPM

2.27

8.34

6.47

15.69

