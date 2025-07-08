iifl-logo
CES Ltd Share Price Live

0.46
(4.55%)
Oct 4, 2024|09:00:00 AM

  • Open0
  • Day's High0
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close0.44
  • Day's Low0
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0.17
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value30.21
  • EPS2.58
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1.67
  • Div. Yield0
CES Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

0

Prev. Close

0.44

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

30.21

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.67

P/E

0.17

EPS

2.58

Divi. Yield

0

CES Ltd Corporate Action

22 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

arrow

CES Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

CES Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:38 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.99%

Foreign: 66.98%

Indian: 7.85%

Non-Promoter- 25.15%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.15%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

CES Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

36.4

36.4

36.4

36.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

66.84

58.96

45.56

35.4

Net Worth

103.24

95.36

81.96

71.8

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

126.84

113.38

74.42

67.1

yoy growth (%)

11.87

52.35

10.9

34.02

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-62.44

-60.5

-50.83

-38.57

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

6.93

11.07

7.17

15.32

Depreciation

-2.97

-3.42

-2.69

-2.06

Tax paid

-4.05

-1.61

-2.35

-4.79

Working capital

5.66

-0.8

-1.66

1.19

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

11.87

52.35

10.9

34.02

Op profit growth

-62.95

20.85

-42.4

25.25

EBIT growth

-37.62

42.5

-52.3

28.94

Net profit growth

-69.51

96.25

-54.2

18.34

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

522.12

468.87

426.45

393.45

313.47

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

522.12

468.87

426.45

393.45

313.47

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.17

3.29

6.23

7.19

16.07

CES Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

3,406.35

25.6512,32,447.2411,1163.754,136206.82

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,638.65

26.636,80,739.886,6282.6234,136210.22

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,708.7

37.84,63,683.953,0453.5113,432128.75

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

269.55

26.322,82,550.892,892.22.2217,112.760

Tech Mahindra Ltd

TECHM

1,635.05

50.371,60,105.39710.41.8311,583.6228.96

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT CES Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Mohan Kancharla

Non Executive Director

Aruna Krishna Sabbineni

Chairman & Independent Directo

Murali Krishna Tummala

Alternate Director

Rama Krishna Sabbineni

Non Executive Director

Venkat Davarapalli

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Suraj Kumar Garg

Non Executive Director

Sai Krishna Kancharla

Independent Director

Vamsikrishna Rachuri

Registered Office

7th Floor Tower A Ramky Seleni,

Nanakramguda Gachibowli,

Telangana - 500032

Tel: 91-40-42421122

Website: https://www.cesltd.com

Email: info@cesltd.com

Registrar Office

1-2-285 Domalguda,

Hyderabad - 500 029

Tel: 91-040-27638111/4445

Website: www.aarthiconsultants.com

Email: info@aarthiconsultants.com

Summary

CES Limited (Formerly known as Serve All Enterprise Solutions Limited) was incorporated in 10th April 1985. The Company is an Information Technology (IT) and Information Technology-enabled Services (I...
Company FAQs

What is the CES Ltd share price today?

The CES Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.46 today.

What is the Market Cap of CES Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of CES Ltd is ₹1.67 Cr. as of 04 Oct ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of CES Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of CES Ltd is 0.17 and 0.01 as of 04 Oct ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of CES Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a CES Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of CES Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 04 Oct ‘24

What is the CAGR of CES Ltd?

CES Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 46.67%, 6 Month at 15.79%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of CES Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of CES Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.84 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.16 %

