SectorIT - Software
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0.44
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹30.21
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.67
P/E0.17
EPS2.58
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
36.4
36.4
36.4
36.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
66.84
58.96
45.56
35.4
Net Worth
103.24
95.36
81.96
71.8
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
126.84
113.38
74.42
67.1
yoy growth (%)
11.87
52.35
10.9
34.02
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-62.44
-60.5
-50.83
-38.57
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
6.93
11.07
7.17
15.32
Depreciation
-2.97
-3.42
-2.69
-2.06
Tax paid
-4.05
-1.61
-2.35
-4.79
Working capital
5.66
-0.8
-1.66
1.19
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
11.87
52.35
10.9
34.02
Op profit growth
-62.95
20.85
-42.4
25.25
EBIT growth
-37.62
42.5
-52.3
28.94
Net profit growth
-69.51
96.25
-54.2
18.34
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
522.12
468.87
426.45
393.45
313.47
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
522.12
468.87
426.45
393.45
313.47
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.17
3.29
6.23
7.19
16.07
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,406.35
|25.65
|12,32,447.24
|11,116
|3.7
|54,136
|206.82
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,638.65
|26.63
|6,80,739.88
|6,628
|2.62
|34,136
|210.22
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,708.7
|37.8
|4,63,683.95
|3,045
|3.51
|13,432
|128.75
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
269.55
|26.32
|2,82,550.89
|2,892.2
|2.22
|17,112.7
|60
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,635.05
|50.37
|1,60,105.39
|710.4
|1.83
|11,583.6
|228.96
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Mohan Kancharla
Non Executive Director
Aruna Krishna Sabbineni
Chairman & Independent Directo
Murali Krishna Tummala
Alternate Director
Rama Krishna Sabbineni
Non Executive Director
Venkat Davarapalli
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Suraj Kumar Garg
Non Executive Director
Sai Krishna Kancharla
Independent Director
Vamsikrishna Rachuri
7th Floor Tower A Ramky Seleni,
Nanakramguda Gachibowli,
Telangana - 500032
Tel: 91-40-42421122
Website: https://www.cesltd.com
Email: info@cesltd.com
1-2-285 Domalguda,
Hyderabad - 500 029
Tel: 91-040-27638111/4445
Website: www.aarthiconsultants.com
Email: info@aarthiconsultants.com
Summary
CES Limited (Formerly known as Serve All Enterprise Solutions Limited) was incorporated in 10th April 1985. The Company is an Information Technology (IT) and Information Technology-enabled Services (I...
Read More
