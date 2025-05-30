iifl-logo
CES CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 May 202522 May 2025
Audited Results-CES Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the audited financial results for the year ended 31-03-2025. With reference to the above subject, we would like to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 30th May, 2025 have inter alia considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31* March, 2025 and the same are attached herewith (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2025)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20257 Feb 2025
CES Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial statements for the quarter ended 31st December 2024 The financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2024 are enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025)
Board Meeting8 Jan 20252 Jan 2025
CES Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for voluntary delisting of equity shares Please find enclosed the outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/01/2025)
Board Meeting13 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
CES Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the financial results for the half year ended 30-09-2024 Enclosed are unaudited financial results for the quarter and six months ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
Quarterly Results The outcome of Board meeting is enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

