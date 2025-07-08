CES Ltd Summary

CES Limited (Formerly known as Serve All Enterprise Solutions Limited) was incorporated in 10th April 1985. The Company is an Information Technology (IT) and Information Technology-enabled Services (ITeS) provider, dedicated to serving the midsize market of global enterprises. A leading name among smaller players in Business Process Management (BPM) and IT Services space in India, CES Ltd. (CES) specializes in providing customer-oriented solutions in Financial Services, Healthcare and e-Commerce domains.The Company is headquartered in Hyderabad, with presence across the globe through its state-of-the-art delivery centers and offices. Within India, the delivery centers are located in the IT hubs of Hyderabad, Chennai and Visakhapatnam. It also has near-shore presence through facilities in Europe, North America and the Middle East. It has an established track record of delivering faster ROI for customers in specific niches within various industries, such as: Asset Management space within the Financial Services industry EHR/EMR offerings and Consulting services to the Healthcare.During the year 2014-15, the Company announced that a branch office was incorporated under the name CES Limited LLC in Detroit, USA to spread its business.In FY 2014-15, pursuant to the sanctioned Scheme of Arrangement, between CES Private Limited (Transferor Company) and CES Limited (Formerly known as Serve All Enterprise Solutions Ltd) (Transferee Company), the Company issued & allotted 87,00,000 warrants to be converted into fully paid equity shares of Rs 10/- each within a period of 18 months from date of allotment i.e. 4th March 2013, to shareholders of CES Private Limited and the Company has not received any request for conversion of these warrants to equity shares within the previously mentioned period, hence the warrants lapsed on 4th September 2014. This was intimated to the Stock Exchanges where equity shares of the Company were listed.During FY 2014-15, the Company announced that it purchased a property of 24,550 Square Feet at 7th Floor, Ramky Selenium, Nanakramguda, Gachibowli, Hyderabad - 08 from Shriram Ventures Limited, Chennai. This property is located in Financial District, Hyderabad, which is a new landmark for the back-office operations of banking, insurance and financial institutions. The Company has spent Rs.30 million for interiors and ample infrastructure to make it as ultra-modern Service Delivery Centre (SDC). In FY 2016-17, the company announced the purchased property of 26,358 square feet at Fourth Floor, Ramky Selenium, Nanakramguda, Gachibowli, Hyderabad 08 from JMKGEC Realtors Private Limited and SDNMKJ Realty Private Limited. This property is located in the financial district, Hyderabad. The Company had furnished Fourth Floor with high quality of Infrastructure and started its business operations in month of June 2017. The seating capacity is for 350 Employees.The Company has given Rs. 1,02,73,844/- loan to its Subsidiary Company i.e., CES Information Technology Private Limited during the FY 2017-18.During the year 2017-18, the Company had entered into any contract/ arrangement with its wholly owned subsidiary i.e. CES USA Inc. The Board of Directors and Shareholders of the Company had approved the contract up to 30th December 2019. During financial year 2018-19, the Company acquired 37.50% stake in CES Technology Services Private Limited (CTSPL).