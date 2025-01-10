CFF Fluid Control Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.47
14.27
0.71
0.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
106.46
10.72
14.14
6.34
Net Worth
125.93
24.99
14.85
7.05
Minority Interest
Debt
23.48
45.89
16.59
22.61
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.04
Total Liabilities
149.41
70.88
31.44
29.7
Fixed Assets
38.71
26.28
8.13
9.04
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.29
0.03
0.08
0.11
Networking Capital
93.13
43
19.17
18.53
Inventories
52.68
37.28
20.83
20.05
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
8.82
8.13
13.14
6.6
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
43.38
15.38
9.71
4.56
Sundry Creditors
-2.59
-9.34
-19.61
-6.04
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-9.16
-8.45
-4.9
-6.64
Cash
17.27
1.58
4.05
2.02
Total Assets
149.4
70.89
31.43
29.7
No Record Found
